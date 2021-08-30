Local Roundup: Two Maroons shoot under 40 at Drumlins

Auburn boys golf finished fifth out of nine teams competing at the Drumlins Invitational on Monday.

Two Maroons shot under 40 across their nine holes. Carter Mizro led the team with a round of 36, while Christian Hogan scored a 39.

Colin Tardif's 43, Trey Masters' 45 and Lucas Brown's 45 rounded out Auburn's top scorers.

Auburn is back in action on Tuesday at home against East Syracuse Minoa Blue and Orange.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0