Weedsport's golf team competed at the Section III small schools tournament at the Pompey Club on Monday and finished third overall.

Braden Wood carded an 84, which tied for fourth. Wyatt LaForce had an 89 for seventh place. There were 50 players on the course for the tournament.

Both Wood and LaForce have qualified for the Section III State Qualifier, which will be held at Skenadoa Club in Clinton on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0