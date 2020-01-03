Ty Hlywa scored 2:06 into overtime as the Auburn High School ice hockey team rallied to beat CBA/Jamesville-DeWitt 2-1 on Friday.
Ross Burgmaster scored the game-tying goal with 10:52 left in the third period. Carrissa Hlywa had an assist on the winning goal and Ty Hlywa also had an assist.
Goalie Aaron Kowal made 33 saves with one goal against.
Auburn's record is 4-3-2 and they play next on Tuesday against Oswego at Casey Park.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moravia 51, Lansing 12: Maddy Kelly paced the Blue Devils with 16 points and four steals on defense. Kate Baylor contributed 13 points and six rebounds and Brianna Steger added six points.
Moravia (3-3) next plays on Tuesday when it hosts Tioga.
Rome Free Academy 50, Auburn 43: Marlee Solomon led the Maroons with 15 points, including three 3-pointers and nine rebounds.
Doray DiLallo added seven points and nine rebounds and Emma Nolan scored eight points and dished out five assists. Auburn is 2-6 on the season.