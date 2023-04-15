Union Springs baseball piled up a four-run third inning, en route to a 9-7 win over Homer on Saturday.

Homer scored four runs in the seventh inning, but the Wolves were able to hold on.

The Trojans opened the scoring in the first, but that lead was quickly erased in the third when Dustin Walawender’s single, Jack Walters’ ground out and Tyler Weaver’s double all scored runs.

Walawender, Walters and Weaver all had additional RBIs in the fourth to build Union Springs’ lead.

Weaver and Aaron Johnson both finished with multi-hit games for the Wolves.

Walters was credited with the win from the mound, as he pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Asa Brown completed the game with 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Union Springs hosts Southern Cayuga on Monday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge 19, Oneonta 1: Casey Ryan scored five goals and Nixon Carcz found the net three times in the Eagles' rout. Wyatt Werth had four assists and two goals to lead all scoring with six points.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 18, Cazenovia 6: The Lakers jumped out to a 14-1 halftime lead and cruised to the victory. Lillly Marquart scored two goals and assisted four others, while Mara Stanton and Paige Willard each contributed three goals and three assists for Skaneateles.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga Community College 8-9, SUNY Broome 9-7: The Spartans lost the opener at SUNY Broome on Saturday but came back to take the second contest in a doubleheader.

Cayuga scored six runs in the seventh inning but lost the opener 9-8 before coming back with a six-run first inning in the nightcap on the way to a 9-7 win. Cayuga is now 19-5 on the season and 15-3 in Region III competition. The Spartans return to their Falcon Park home field on Sunday to host the Hornets at noon.

FROM FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Tully 9, Port Byron 8: Port Byron fought back from a four-run deficit to tie the score in the top of the seventh, but the Black Knights walked off with a win.

Cody Jarabek (two doubles, two runs, walk), Trevor Applebee (two RBIs) and Dominic Laframboise (run, walk) all posted two-hit games. Drew Nolan walked three times, scored twice and posted an RBI.

Port Byron travels to Weedsport on Tuesday.

Bishop Ludden 10, Weedsport 2: Antonio Tortorello, Andrew Seward, Nico Giacolone and Jordan Guy (run) had hits for the Warriors.

Skaneateles 9, Solvay 7: The Lakers scored six runs in the final three innings to pull off a victory.

Cal Anna went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two doubles and a run scored. Casey Kenan (run, double, two RBIs) and Keelan Marren (RBI, double) added two-hit games.

Pitcher Nate Shattuck went 4 2/3 innings and struck out five batters.

Skaneateles improves to 2-3.

SOFTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 10, Hannibal 1: The Eagles scored six runs in the sixth inning, providing plenty of support for pitcher Abby Delfavero who struck out 15 batters in a complete-game effort.

Delfavero was charged with one run against on three hits.

Abbie Ahern finished 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. Ahern also stole three bases. Erin Lavancha added three hits (including a triple), three RBIs and a run. Heather Sorts added a single and two runs.

J-E (2-0) hosts Bishop Grimes on Monday.

THREE WOLVES MOVING ON Union Springs students, from left, Danielle Waldron, Payton Gilbert and Xavia Evener signed college commitment letters on Friday in a ceremony…