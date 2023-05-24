Union Springs baseball was on the wrong end of a slugfest on Wednesday, ending the Wolves’ season.

In the Section IV, Class C semifinals, Union Springs fell to Bainbridge-Guilford 14-13.

After falling behind 3-0, Union Springs struck for five runs in the second, as Tyler Weaver, Asa Brown, Aaron Johnson and Dustin Walawender all recorded RBIs.

With the score tied at 9-9 after five innings, B-G took control with a five runs in the sixth.

Union Springs got back four of those runs, but fell short of the equalizer.

Jack Walters finished 3-for-5 at the plate, while Johnson and Brown also had multi-hit games.

Walawender struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section III, Class AA Championships: Two Auburn High athletes were crowned as sectional champions Wednesday in Cicero-North Syracuse.

Dustin Swartwood claimed two events: the boys shot put (51-4.25) and the discus throw (160-0).

Abigail Ringwood was a winner on the girls side, finishing first in the 2000m Steeplechase (7:27.45). Her time was nearly 20 seconds better than the runner-up.

Among other notable finishers, Keegan Brady placed second in the boys 800m run.

Section III, Class C-2 Championships: Cato-Meridian, Port Byron and Weedsport all competed.

The Blue Devils’ Maggie Brown won the girls Pentathlon, with a final score of 2,442 points. Among her five events, she was first in the 800m run, long jump and high jump, and second in the 100m hurdles and shot put.

Teammate Merritt Cox was the Pentathlon winner on the boys side, totaling 2,813 points. He took first in the 110m hurdles and 1500m run, and was second in the high jump, shot put and long jump.

Ariana Proper was second in the girls 100m dash.

Weedsport’s Troy Brown was the runaway winner in the boys high jump, topping 6-4. That was 8 inches better than second place. Brown was also the runner-up in the shot put and long jump.

For Port Byron, Bryce Rigby had the top throw in the discus, reaching a distance of 120-1.

BOYS LACROSSE

Watertown 12, Auburn 8: The sixth-seeded Maroons were eliminated in the Section III, Class B quarterfinals.

Rocco Villano and Charlie Cunningham scored two goals apiece, while Luke Mizro posted one goal and three assists.

Elijah Scott, Aiden Musso and Sam Coleman rounded out the scoring. Kyle Driscoll made six saves.

FROM TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 15, Beaver River 0: Ahead 3-0 after three innings, the Eagles had a seven-run burst in the fourth inning to put the game away.

Abigail Ahern had a home run and four runs scored as part of a two-hit day. Abby Delfavero, Naveh Foster (run, three RBIs), Heather Sorts (run, two RBIs) and Erin Lavancha (three RBIs) all had multi-hit games.

The Eagles, seeded No. 1 in Section III’s Class C bracket, will host Port Byron in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The teams split their two meetings during the regular season, with the loss to the Panthers serving as J-E's only one so far this season.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section IV, Class D championships: Southern Cayuga’s Dan Davis was first in the boys shot put, with a toss of 42-11.75. He also won the discus throw, with a distance of 127-4. The Chiefs’ Cennedi McCarthy came in second in the girls high jump.

Union Springs’ Payton Gilbert won the girls shot put, with a throw of 33-6.5. Teammate Kailey Kalet came in second in the girls 400m dash.

