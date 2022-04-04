Local Roundup: Union Springs baseball slips by Moravia

Union Springs baseball scored four runs in the final three innings to come back and defeat Moravia 5-3 on Monday.

Nick Weaver recorded three of the Wolves' four hits while posting three RBIs. Aaron Johnson had two steals and two runs. Ebon Brown also scored twice.

Weaver also earned the start, striking out nine and walking one in four innings. Jack Walters pitched the final three innings and held the Blue Devils to five hits and one run.

Luke Landis went 3-for-4 with a double, run and RBI for Moravia, while Eli Landis added two hits and a run. Brayden Mason, Aiden Kelly, Andrew Tillotson (RBI), Matt Gasner (RBI) and Noah Corbett also picked up hits for the Blue Devils.

Kelly took the loss despite six strikeouts in five innings.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again Wednesday in Moravia.

SOFTBALL

Weedsport 19, Fabius-Pompey 0: The Warriors racked up 14 hits and worked 12 walks in the win. Trinity Davis had a triple, Riah Davis had two doubles, and both Abigail Widdal and Mallory Brown picked up two-baggers.

Christina Jackson pitched all five innings and struck out six batters.

Weedsport (1-0) travels to Onondaga on Tuesday.

TENNIS

Watkins Glen 4, Southern Cayuga 1: Louis Hasenjager earned the Chiefs’ lone win this outing, defeating Watkins Glen’s Noah Gardner 6-4, 7-5 in third singles.

Southern Cayuga drops to 1-1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0