Union Springs’ offense showed up in a major way in a doubleheader sweep over Groton on Monday.

In Game 1, Union Springs led 6-0 after three innings, then exploded for five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to win 16-4.

The Wolves racked up 14 steals, led by Aaron Johnson’s four and Asa Brown’s three.

Johnson also scored twice and walked twice.

Jack Walters had Union Springs’ lone extra base hit, a triple. He knocked in two runs and had two walks. Jerry Fearon added a hit and two RBIs.

Dustin Walawender pitched 3 1/3 innings in the first game and held Groton to four baserunners (one hit, three walks) while striking out four. He allowed one unearned run.

Tyler Weaver led the way in the second game, accumulating nine strikeouts in four innings pitched in the 9-1 victory. He allowed three hits, two walks and one run. Shane Perkins pitched three scoreless innings of relief, striking out five with one hit against.

Walawender (two runs, three RBIs), Walters (RBI) and Weaver (RBI) all had two-hit games, while Johnson tripled, scored twice and knocked in two runs.

Union Springs plays Skaneateles on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Trumansburg 17, Moravia 16: Ashley Castillo went 4-for-5 with five runs, two steals and a triple. Koryn Caza added two hits, including a single. Maeve Green (two runs, two RBIs, three steals), Brooklynn Lott, Corrine Leonard, Kendall Hess and Kylie Cooper all contributed hits.

Green pitched six innings and recorded eight strikeouts.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga finished a season sweep of Columbia-Greene on Tuesday as the Spartans held off a late Twins’ comeback in the opener for a 10-6 win, then scored 10 first-inning runs in a 20-1 win in the second game. Cayuga is now 15-3 on the season and 11-1 in Region III.

The Spartans scored six runs in the first three innings of the opener, with Mike Norton’s single driving in Phil Messina in the first and Alex Gaudet driving in Luke Ough in the second. Ough and Juan Perez drove-in runs in the third, and Brandon Hoftijzer’s two-RBI single made it 9-1 in the sixth.

Connor McMahon earned the win, allowing one earned run in five innings and striking out five. Norton, Messina and Tyler Korsky each had two hits, Ough scored three times and Messina and Gaudet scored twice apiece.

In the second game, Cayuga scored 10 runs in the first inning to take control, including four on Norton’s grand slam. The Spartans drew 14 walks and pushed across two runs in the second inning and five more in the third. On the mound Cayuga’s pitchers held the Twins to only three hits while striking out seven.

Eleven Spartans scored, with Korsky, Gaudet and Ough scoring three runs each. Norton scored twice and had four RBI, and Perry Chetney and Roy Glaum each had three RBI.

Cayuga is back at Falcon Park on Saturday for a doubleheader against SUNY Adirondack. First pitch is scheduled for noon.