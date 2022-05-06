Local Roundup: Union Springs baseball team beats Southern Cayuga

The Union Springs baseball team defeated Southern Cayuga 12-2 on Friday on senior night as senior pitcher Nick Weaver went five innings, allowing a pair of runs. Jack Walters pitched an inning in relief with two strikeouts.

On offense, senior Evan Gable had three hits and two RBIs. Ebon Brown and Dustin Walawender added two hits each and Nate DeChick had a double for the Wolves.

Weedsport 9, North Rose-Wolcott 0: Peyton Newman led the Warriors on the mound and the plate as he threw six shutout innings, allowing just one hit with 12 strikeouts and was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs.

Sal LoMascolo had a pair of hits and three RBIs, Tony LoMascolo added two hits and a RBI and James Renner had a hit and a RBI. Antonio Tortorello had a hit and scored a run.

Utica Proctor 8, Auburn 5: The Maroons scored four runs in the top of the second to take a 5-4 lead but were held scoreless the rest of the way.

Lucas West had a hit and a pair of RBIs to lead Auburn. Kevin Dolan doubled, Myles McBride, Jayden DeAngelis and Mac Maher each had a hit. Cameron Scanlon added a RBI.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs 22, Trumansburg 0: Hailee Smith allowed a pair of hits and struck out seven in the shutout.

At the plate, Ella Johnson had four hits with four RBIs and Katelyn Herrling added a pair of hits. Union Springs (11-1) hosts Lansing on Monday.

Port Byron 20, Cato-Meridian 8: Nikki Namisniak led the Panthers with four hits, three runs and five RBIs.

Sadie White (four runs), Bella Martinez (RBI) and Mckenzie McDowell (two RBIs) each had three hits.

Jordan Cook (two RBIs), Hannah Jones (RBI), Abby McKay (RBI) and Colleen Jump (RBI) each had two hits.

Auburn 18, Fulton 10: Sydney Marinelli and Elise Clifford each had four hits and a pair of RBIs for the Maroons.

JoLin Evans had three hits and scored a pair of runs. Emma Merkley (two RBIs), Erica Leeson (three runs) and Abigail Carr each had a pair of hits.

Skaneateles 7, Weedsport 2: Morgan Flask drove in both of the Warriors' runs with a double as one of her two hits.

Kayla Flask had a pair of hits including a triple and Mallory Brown added a double. Pitcher Trinity Davis had a pair of hits at the plate and struck out six. Weedsport is 9-4 on the season.

BOYS GOLF

Weedsport 240, Bishop Grimes 276: Wyatt LaForce and Jack Lowery each shot 36s to lead the Warriors past the Cobras.

Quinn Ruddick carded a 51, Sam Platten had a 58 and Ryan Adams had a 59. Weedsport is 2-2 on the season.

TRACK AND FIELD

Weedsport comepeted at Wayne High School. For the girls, Allison House finished fourth in 2000m steeplechase in a time of 8:43.14.

The 4x400 relay of House, Nevaeh Sobiech, Sarah Carroll and Gabrielle Jeffers was sixth place (4:47.5) and the 4x800 relay of Anna Kershner, Maddie Keeple, Lilly Kime and Olivia Snodgrass was fifth (12:07). In the discus, Ayla Stark was sixth (68 feet).

For the boys, Landon Keeple was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:00), Troy Brown was second in the pentathlon (2,743 points) and Owen Jeffers was sixth in the high jump (5 feet).

FROM THURSDAY

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn 20, East Syracuse Minoa 3: The Maroons celebrated their senior night by capturing their eighth win of the season in blowout fashion.

Danielle Swietoniowski paced the offensive attack with five goals. Caroline Smith buried four goals and added an assist. Nora Solomon (two assists) and Nat Long (four assists) both had hat tricks. Adalyn Bouley, Ella Bouley, Mary Gasper, Alex Vitale and Talia Axton rounded out the scoring with one each.

Berkley Brown made four saves while Holly Indelicato had three saves.

Auburn (8-5) is home against Syracuse City on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0