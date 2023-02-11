Union Springs girls basketball completed an undefeated regular season on Saturday, beating Groton 73-39.

Five players scored in double figures for the Wolves, led by 14-point games from Maddy Kalet and Payton Gilbert.

Kailey Kalet scored 13, Xavia Evener had 12 and Danielle Waldron contributed 11.

Union Springs (19-0) will next play in the IAC small school championship on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

The Wolves are currently ranked No. 1 on New York state’s Class C list. Union Springs is one of two teams in Class C — Section II’s Greenwich is the other — that maintain a perfect record.

Union Springs clinched its spot in the IAC championship game with Friday’s 78-50 win over county rival Southern Cayuga.

Kailey Kalet had a game-high 26 points to go with eight assists, while Waldron chipped in 20 points, Gilbert had 16 and Ella Johnson figured in with nine.

Charli Bennett had 19 points and Emily Prince posted 11 for the Chiefs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 55, Port Byron 50: Nolan Brunelle knocked down six 3s for a 27-point day in the Eagles’ win.

Brunelle now has 77 3-pointers on the season.

Jack Barrigar added 11 points and Matt Kline posted seven.

Dominic Laframboise recorded 14 points for the Panthers.

J-E finishes the regular season at 14-6, while Port Byron ends at 10-10.

SWIMMING

IAC Championships: Southern Cayuga’s Luke Gentry, Ian Gentry, JD Hauptfleisch and Tyler Sheils placed third in the 200 free relay (1:40.44) and set a new personal best in the process.

The same relay group came in fourth in the 400 free relay.

Sheils added a fourth-place finish in the 50 free.

The Chiefs will partake on the section championship’s preliminary races on Wednesday.

FROM FRIDAY

HOCKEY

New Hartford 4, Auburn 3 (overtime): Charlie Cunningham scored the game-tying goal with 61 seconds left in regulation, before the Maroons were ultimately felled in overtime.

Cunningham finished with two goals on the night.

Mason Jones made 47 saves, to break the program record for saves in a season. Jones, thanks to a 66-save performance last month, already held the single-game record.

Luke Mizro added a goal and an assist. Evan Moore and Aiden Tomandl chipped in two assists each. Mac Maher also had a helper.