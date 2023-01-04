Local Roundup: Union Springs beats Moravia to take IAC division lead

Union Springs girls basketball has taken hold of the IAC North Small division lead.

In a game that came down to the wire, the Wolves were able to hang on to beat Moravia 45-42 on Wednesday at Moravia High School.

The victory improves Union Springs' league record to 5-0 and overall record to 9-0.

Moravia falls to 4-1 within the division and 6-2 overall.

Thanks to a strong first two quarters, the Wolves maintained a double-digit lead at halftime. That proved uncomfortable at best, though, as the Blue Devils fought back to create a one-score contest. Moravia's comeback effort eventually fell short, however.

Kailey Kalet was the game's leading scorer with 21 points for the Wolves. Teammate Lilly Casler added 10, assisted by a pair of 3s, while Payton Gilbert chipped in eight.

Jordan Smith recorded 13 points for Moravia, all of which came in the second half. Chloe Hanson figured in with 11 points.

The teams meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Union Springs. Before that, both teams play again on Friday as Union Springs travels to Spencer-Van Etten while Moravia heads to Candor.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 71, Port Byron 63: For the second time in a week, the Warriors pulled out a close victory against the nearby rival Panthers.

Port Byron led by seven after the first eight minutes, but Weedsport poured in 23 points in the second quarter to take the lead.

The Warriors' foursome of Lucio Cole (16 points), Troy Brown (15 points), Sam Holden (14 points) and Ryan Adams (13 points) led the offensive attack.

Dominic Laframboise had 17 points, Dalton Clark scored 12 and Tyler Compson had 10 for the Panthers.

Weedsport (5-2) hosts LaFayette on Friday. Port Byron (4-3) travels to Tully on Saturday.

WRESTLING

Moravia 53, Thomas A. Edison 24: Hunter Boyton won his 126-pound match by an 18-2 technical fall.

Cole Cuddeback (138), Ethan Dehart (160) and Logan Wells (172) also took their matches, all via first-period pins.

Jakob Volles (110), Iziah Walters (118), Carter Smith (189), Seth Parker (215) and Kyle Beardsley (285) all won by forfeit.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Watkins Glen 0 (boys); Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Watkins Glen 0 (girls): Matthew Howell scored a 530 and Brandon Young rolled a 514 in the boys' sweep.

For the girls, Colleen Jump scored a 562, Jenna Jump had a 493 and Caroline Smith added a 492.

US/PB travels to Newark Valley on Thursday.

Auburn 7, Fulton 0 (boys); Fulton 7, Auburn 0 (girls): Eric Barski posted the top score for the Maroons, with a series of 652. Jack Sliwka's 601, Lucas McConnell's 593, Dominic Capone's 591 and Caleb Pidlypchak's 540 also contributed to the sweep.

Marissa Capone led the girls with a three-game score of 568, which included a 245 in her final round.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 84, Rome Free Academy 78: The Maroons went up big in the first half and were able to hang on for their fifth win of the season.

DeSean Strachan paced the scoring with 30 points to go with five steals. Tony Borges had 24 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Jack Tumber and Carter Sawyer (eight rebounds, five blocks) added 11 points apiece.

Auburn (5-3) plays at Cortland on Friday.

Fabius-Pompey 50, Jordan-Elbridge 49: The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in a tightly-contested game against the Falcons.

Nolan Brunelle led scorers with 21 points.

J-E (6-1) hosts Onondaga on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 57, Solvay 23: The Eagles held the Bears to four points in the first half, including a scoreless second quarter.

Ava Hildebrant was the leading scorer with 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting. She added four rebounds and five steals. Riley Crawford picked up eight points with a team-high 13 rebounds and nine steals. Abbie Ahern added eight points, seven rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocks.

Port Byron 75, APW 28: The Panthers stormed out to a 41-9 lead by halftime.

Abby McKay nearly had a triple-double, as she finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight steals. Sadie White scored 15 with seven rebounds and five steals. Lexi Elliott had 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Ella Jorgensen contributed nine points and 10 rebounds, while Mackenzie McDowell figured in with seven points, 10 rebounds and nine steals.

Port Byron (5-4) hosts Tully on Thursday.