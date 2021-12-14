Local Roundup: Union Springs boys basketball beats Groton

Hunter Martin led the Union Springs boys basketball team with 28 points in a 69-40 win over Groton on Tuesday night.
Jose Reyes contributed 18 points and Dawson Halverson chipped in with nine points.
Union Springs is now 2-1 on the season and travels to play at Marathon on Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union Springs 57, Groton 20: Danielle Waldron scored 21 points to pace the Wolves.
Kailey Kalet and Payton Gilbert each contributed 15 points.
Moravia 63, Trumansburg 19: Jordan Smith's 19 points led the Blue Devils to the victory.
Chloe Hanson added 16 points and Gabby Heim scored eight points.
Moravia is 2-2 on the season and 2-0 in the IAC.
Marathon 56, Southern Cayuga 48: Charli Bennett had a double-double for the Chiefs with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Avrey Colton added 11 points and Circe Perez grabbed seven rebounds.
Southern Cayuga is 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the IAC and next plays at Moravia on Friday.