LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Union Springs boys basketball beats Marathon for first win

Union Springs boys basketball earned its first win of the season on Monday night, beating Marathon 60-48.

Damon Brown racked up 26 points and Collin Park added 21 as the Wolves’ primary scorers.

Aaron Johnson, Union Springs’ main distributor, added seven points.

Union Springs (1-2) hosts Odessa-Montour on Wednesday.

Port Byron 67, Hannibal 53: Dominic Laframboise knocked down five 3s en route to a 34-point night. Matt Laird had 12 points, all via 3s.

The Panthers, who improve to 4-0, host Tully on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Tully 3, Port Byron 0: Allyson Michalski had three kills, four aces and 13 total points for the Panthers. Marlena Doerle added eight digs.

