Local Roundup: Union Springs boys basketball ends season with victory

Jose Reyes scored 26 points as the Union Springs boys basketball team finished its 2021 season with a 51-42 victory over Marathon on Thursday.

Damon Brown scored eight points and Hunter Martin chipped in with seven points.

The Wolves won their last three games to finish 4-5.

Southern Cayuga 65, Odessa-Montour 47: Brandon Vanacore's 32 points led the Chiefs in their final game of the season.

Jackson Otis added 19 points as Southern Cayuga finished with a 8-2 record.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 48, Whitney Point 28: Katherine Baylor paced the Blue Devils with 18 points.

Sophia Amos and Allison Kehoe each scored nine points. Kehoe led Moravia with three 3-pointers.

Union Springs 59, Marathon 45: Kailey Kalet scored 26 points to lead the Wolves and Danielle Waldron added 11 points.

“I thought the girls played a very good, team oriented game tonight," Union Springs coach Andy Kalet said. "Everyone played and contributed valuable minutes throughout.”