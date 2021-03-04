 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Union Springs boys basketball ends season with victory
Jose Reyes scored 26 points as the Union Springs boys basketball team finished its 2021 season with a 51-42 victory over Marathon on Thursday.

Damon Brown scored eight points and Hunter Martin chipped in with seven points.

The Wolves won their last three games to finish 4-5.

Southern Cayuga 65, Odessa-Montour 47: Brandon Vanacore's 32 points led the Chiefs in their final game of the season.

Jackson Otis added 19 points as Southern Cayuga finished with a 8-2 record.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 48, Whitney Point 28: Katherine Baylor paced the Blue Devils with 18 points.

Sophia Amos and Allison Kehoe each scored nine points. Kehoe led Moravia with three 3-pointers.

Union Springs 59, Marathon 45: Kailey Kalet scored 26 points to lead the Wolves and Danielle Waldron added 11 points.

“I thought the girls played a very good, team oriented game tonight," Union Springs coach Andy Kalet said. "Everyone played and contributed valuable minutes throughout.”

The Union Springs JV won 37-33 as Madison Kalet scored 24 points.

FROM WEDNESDAY

ICE HOCKEY

Skaneateles 8, Cicero-North Syracuse 0: Garrett Krieger and Charlie Major each scored a pair of goals and a pair of assists to lead the Lakers.

Curran McGowan and Jack Weeks each contributed a goal and an assist. Ben Clymer and Henry Major each added a goal. Luke Renaud had a pair of assists and Michael Blowers and Jack Buff each had an assist.

Lakers goalies Adam Casper made nine saves and Chad Lowe made six.

