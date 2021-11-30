Local Roundup: Union Springs boys basketball tops Mynderse

Jose Reyes scored 22 points as the Union Springs boys basketball team beat Mynderse 62-50 on Tuesday night.

Hunter Martin contributed 13 points and Andrew Salls and Damon Brown each added 12.

"Was a very competitive first game for both schools," Wolves coach Dan Cerro said.

Union Springs led 34-29 at half and went up by 10 four minutes into the third but Mynderse rallied to tie it.

"Love how are team responded and outscored them 17-6 in the fourth quarter," Cerro said. "Great team win against a very quality team."

Union Springs next plays Newfield at home Friday.

FROM MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Fabius-Pompey 3, Weedsport 0: To kick off winter volleyball season, the Warriors were defeated by scores of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-14.

Trinity Davis posted 13 digs, along with three kills and two aces. Bella Guerrette had seven assists and three digs.

Weedsport is 0-1.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Roberts Wesleyan 61, Cayuga 59: Elisabeth Waterman and Chardana Smith combined for 45 points, but the Spartans came up just short.

Traling 10-2 early, Cayuga fought back to take a one point lead at halftime. The Spartans increased that lead to eight going into the fourth quarter, but Roberts Wesleyan fought back to force OT.

Then with 10 seconds left in the extra session, CCC was whistled for a loose-ball foul. While the Red Hawks missed both free throws, they were able to convert a put back on the second for the deciding points.

Waterman led the team with 27 points to go with six rebounds. Smith had a double-double, scoring 18 points with 10 boards. Cheyenne Nickles added six points, 12 rebounds and four steals.

The two teams face off again on Thursday at CCC.

