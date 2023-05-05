Union Springs freshman Paityn Delaney earned her first varsity win, and did so in dominant fashion.

Delaney threw a no-hitter on Friday, as the Wolves defeated Whitney Point 13-1.

She struck out 10 of 15 batters faced. The game was called after five innings due to run differential.

Grace Chalupnicki and Natalie Wright led the offense, each recording a double and a triple. Wright also had three RBIs. Delaney helped her own cause with two hits, while Ella Johnson had two hits (including a triple). Hailee Smith also homered, her fourth of the year.

Union Springs (13-2) plays Weedsport on Saturday in the Cayuga County tournament's consolation.

Auburn 6, East Syracuse Minoa 2: The Maroons overcame a two-run homer by the Spartans in the top of the first, taking the lead for good with three runs in the fifth.

Madison Lowe limited ESM to two runs on five hits while striking out 10.

Elise Clifford put a charge into the offense with a 3-for-4 showing that included a home run, two RBIs and two steals. Rylee Catalfano (two RBIs, run) also had two hits.

Lowe chipped in a solo home run.

Onondaga 4, Port Byron 2: Alivia Swarthout had two hits for the Panthers. Pitcher Nikki Namisniak struck out five, and held the Tigers to two earned runs, in seven innings.

BASEBALL

Moravia 8, Southern Cayuga 3: Two Moravia pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter in a win over Southern Cayuga.

Blue Devils starter Aiden Kelly went the first four innings, struck out 10 and allowed the Chiefs' only hit. Reliever Kaiden Sharpsteen pitched a perfect fifth, and final, inning with two Ks.

Southern Cayuga led by a run after two innings, but Moravia struck for a pair in the third to take the lead. Five runs in the top of the fifth provided insurance.

Eli Landis went 2-for-2 with three runs, four steals and a triple. Luke Landis had a double and three RBIs, while Hunter Boynton had the Blue Devils' other hit.

JD Hauptfleisch had the Chiefs' lone hit, along with a run.

Onondaga 9, Port Byron 2: Matt Laird had two hits for the Panthers. Pitcher Connor Usowski struck out 12 batters in 5 1/3 innings.

GOLF

Weedsport 243, Pulaski 255: Anthony Tortorici was the Warriors' medalist, shooting a 43 at Meadowbrook. Teammate Jay Lowery was one stroke behind with a 44.

Weedsport is now 4-0.

TENNIS

Auburn 5, Central Square 2: Gabe Volo (6-2, 6-1) and Colby Wagner (6-1, 6-0) both won in singles. Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald earned a sweep in first doubles. Thomas Deming and Charles Tracy (6-0, 6-4), and Michael Wellauer and John White (4-6, 6-4, 6-1) also won in doubles play.

FROM THURSDAY

TENNIS

Auburn 6, East Syracuse Minoa 1: The Maroons’ Charlie Tracy (6-3, 1-6, 6-3), Brody Wagner (7-6, 6-0) and Bill Li (6-4, 6-3) swept singles matches.

Winning duos in doubles were Mike Clark and Riley Fitzgerald (6-2, 6-1), Thomas Deming and Colby Wagner (6-4, 6-2) and Mike Wellaver and John White (6-3, 4-6, 6-0).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 11, Corning 0; Cayuga 17, Corning 7: CCC set program records, winning its 28th and 29th games of the season, in a doubleheader sweep over the Red Barons.

Connor McMahon threw a complete game in Game 1, shutting down Corning to the tune of two hits with two strikeouts. Fernando Espinal (three runs) and Phil Messina (three RBIs) had three hits apiece. Perry Chetney added two hits, a run and three RBIs.

CCC wasted no time in Game 2, scoring nine runs in the first inning, which inclded two-run triples by Tyler Korsky and Alex Gaudet.

Corning responded with seven runs in the second, but were shut down the rest of the way.

Chetney and Gaudet finished with three hits. Chetney scored three runs, while Gaudet drove in three.

“Both of these games today were good wins to get us going in the right direction with the playoffs starting soon. Our lineup is really starting to come around now,” Cayuga coach John Rizzo said.

Cayuga (29-11) closes the regular season with a doubleheader against FLCC on Sunday.