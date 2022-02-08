Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball beats Dryden

Lilly Casler scored 20 points to help lead the Union Springs girls basketball team to a 78-30 victory over Dryden on Tuesday night.

Kailey Kalet contributed 16 points, Xavia Evener chipped in with 12 points and Payton Gilbert added 11 points.

BOWLING

The Union Springs/Port Byron bowling team traveled to Groton on Tuesday night for their final match of the regular season as the girls took all four points and the boys took one.

For the boys, Dylan Howell rolled a 527, James Casbarro shot a 481, Matthew Howell had 476 Brandon Young had 469 and Matthew Kustyn had 460.

For the girls, Colleen Jump led with a 619, Caroline Smead rolled a 564, Jenna Jump had 535, Maddy Kustyn had 530, Jamilyn Casbarro had 484 and Jada Kimball had 474.

The girls team have clinched the IAC regular season title. They travel to Waverly on Saturday for the IAC tournament.

FROM MONDAY

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 5, Oswego 1: Tied at one after the first period, the Lakers scored three times in the second to pull away from the Buccaneers.

Luke Renaud was credited with two goals and two assists. Garrett Krieger (assist), Aidan McGowan and Jack Torrey rounded out the scoring. Henry Major picked up two assists, while Sean Kerwick, Colin Morrissey and Jack Weeks had one helper apiece.

With a four-point night, the defenseman Renaud moves into third place in league scoring with 45 points. He only trails teammates Krieger (57 points) and Major (48 points).

Freshman Danny Angelina made his second start of the season, making 11 saves for the win.

