Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball beats Marathon

Kailey Kalet led the Wolves with 12 points, and Maddy Kalet scored nine as the Union Springs girls basketball team beat Marathon 50-31 on Tuesday night.

Union Springs is 14-1 on the season and next plays at Trumansburg Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Weedsport (5-14) is the 13th seed in the Section III, Class D playoff bracket announced on Tuesday. The Warriors play at No. 4 seed NY Mills Wednesday night.

FROM MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 56, Oswego 48: The Maroons fell behind 19-5 in the first quarter, but battled back to beat the Buccaneers thanks to a dominant fourth quarter.

Auburn held Oswego to only 12 points in the second half, including three in the fourth as the Maroons mounted their comeback.

Tony Borges led the Maroons in both points and rebounds, finishing with 18 and 11, respectively. Kevin Dolan was the only other Auburn player to score in double figures, with 11.

DeSean Strachan added nine points and six assists, while Jack Tumber had six points and six assists.

Strachan knocked down a clutch 3 around the 2-minute mark of the final quarter. Dolan also drew a crucial charge in which Oswego was called for a technical foul. The Maroons knocked down the free throws and scored on the ensuing possession to build a cushion.

"Great team effort in the second half, and our pressure was able to wear them down," said Auburn coach Jim Marsh. "We were fortunate to escape with a win."

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn 64, Oswego 38: Leah Middleton totaled 22 points with eight rebounds to guide the Maroons.

Booka Johnson nabbed another double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. Peyton Maneri recorded 10 points and six assists. BB Wilson and Lexi Alberici (six rebounds) each picked up nine points.

Jordan-Elbridge 48, Solvay 32: Ava Hildebrant racked up 23 points on 7-for-15 shooting in the Eagles’ win. Most of her damage came from distance, as she went 5-for-11 from behind the arc.

Hildebrant also contributed seven steals, four rebounds and three assists.

Erin Lavancha added 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Abigail Ahern posted six points, a team-high eight rebounds, three assists and five steals.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Jefferson 79, Cayuga 62: Ikechukwu Ezike led the Spartans with 16 points, and Shaheem Sanders finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kareem Sanders and Jay Baranick had nine points each, with Baranick adding seven rebounds and five assists. Mike Lukas had eight points and five rebounds.

Cayuga is now 2-7 in conference play. The Spartans are on the road at Jefferson on Wednesday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Jefferson 72, Cayuga 62: The Spartans were ahead by four points at the break, but couldn’t hold on against the Cannonners.

Jefferson took the lead for good late in the third quarter, then reeled off a 12-0 run to start the fourth and put CCC in too large a hole.

“Jefferson is a big, physical team, and I think we got tired and started to turn the ball over too much,” Spartans coach Jim Alberici said. “We started the game well, and we were right there going into the fourth quarter. I think we were just a step slow in that quarter and didn’t rebound as well.”

Doray DiLallo posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Elisabeth Waterman scored 16 and hauled in seven rebounds. Lexie Cottrill finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

CCC travels to Jefferson on Wednesday.

