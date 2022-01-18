Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball beats Moravia

A strong second quarter helped lead the Union Springs girls basketball team to a 62-52 win over Moravia on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils outscored Moravia 22-9 in the period, going five of seven from 3-point range,

Kailey Kalet led the Wolves with 22 points and Paige Gilbert added 12 points. Moravia got as close as seven points in the fourth quarter but couldn't get any closer.

Chloe Hanson led the Blue Devils with 14 points, Allison Kehoe and Olivia Genson each scored 12 points and Kate Baylor added 11 points.

First-place Union Springs leads by two games over Moravia in the IAC North Small School Division.

Port Byron 63, Tully 53: The Panthers outscored the Black Knights 19-4 in the first quarter en route to the victory.

Lexi Elliott paced the Panthers with 16 points and three steals. Ella Jorgensen (three assists) and Maria Burns (eight rebounds) each scored 12 points.

Abby McKay added 11 points and a pair of assists Sadie White scored 10 points with four steals.

Southern Cayuga 49, Dryden 34: Charli Bennett had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds and also grabbed six steals.

Circi Perez added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Southern Cayuga, 8-4 overall and 6-2 in the IAC, next hosts Newfield on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Manlius Pebble Hill 3, Port Byron 0: Katelyn Ware led the Panthers with nine assists, three kills, three digs and an ace. Allyson Michalski had four aces, six kills, an assist and four digs.

Faith Heritage 3, Weedsport 2: The Warriors rallied from down 0-2 to force a deciding fifth set, they lost by scores of 16-25, 22-25, won 25-21 and 25-18 and lost 18-25.

Bella Guerrette had 34 assists, 15 digs and four aces. Trinity Davis contributed 18 digs, eight kills, four aces, four blocks and an assist. Nevi Davis added 10 digs, seven kills, six aces, an assist and a block. Makayla Foltz had 16 kills, nine digs and four aces. Elena Amodei added seven kills, a dig and a block. Deanna Jackson had eight digs.

FROM THE WEEKEND

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Moravia track team competed at the Section IV Classic at SUNY Cortland on Saturday. Jacob Anderson finished fifth in the boys high jump (5-2), Shy'Anne Rhodes' placed fifth in the girls 55m dash (8.30) and Bebe Balk ranked fifth in the shot put (28-7).

Rhodes' and Balk's marks were both personal records.

