Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball beats Newfield

Kailey Kalet scored 18 points to help lead the Union Springs girls basketball team to a 71-22 victory over Newfield on Friday night.

Danielle Waldon chipped in with 11 points and Madison Kalet and Payton Gilbert each added 10 points.

LaFayette 50, Port Byron 30: Lexi Elliott led the Panthers with 15 points and three steals.

Alexandra Stafford added four points and five rebounds and Maria Burns pulled down seven rebounds.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Mohawk Valley 55, Cayuga 53: Elisabeth Waterman scored 34 points with five rebounds as the Spartans lost a close one.

Trailing 23-16 at the half, Cayuga’s offense came alive in the third quarter, with baskets from Cheyenne Nickles, Lexie Cottrill and Waterman helping the Spartans narrow the Hawks’ lead to two going into the final period.

In the fourth, Mohawk Valley scored twice to go up 53-49. Waterman's jumper got Cayuga within two with seven seconds remaining. The Hawks missed two free throws, but Waterman’s three-pointer fell short at the buzzer.

Doray DiLallo led the Spartans with 10 rebounds and added five points. Cottrill had seven points and seven rebounds and Tori Mandel had five assists and two steals.

Cayuga's (0-8) final game of December is Sunday at SUNY Adirondack.

FROM THURSDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 64, Tully 30: The Warriors’ defense held Tully to four points in each of the second and third quarters in the win.

On offense, Sarah Carroll and Mariah Quigley co-led the team with 13 points apiece. Lauren DeJohn was next in line with 11 points, which included three 3s.

Frannie Milton and Molly Milton each scored eight.

Weedsport (2-1) hosts Onondaga on Tuesday, then plays at Port Byron on Thursday.

Phoenix 35, Jordan-Elbridge 27: Ava Hildebrant led J-E with 12 points, four rebounds and four steals. Riley Crawford scored six points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Gabby Smart hauled in 10 rebounds, while Erin LaVancha picked up nine boards.

BOWLING

Three bowlers scored over a 600 across three games as Auburn took three points for a sweep over West Genesee.

Tyler Kraushaar had the Maroons’ best score with a 661. Lucas McConnell was next with a 657, and James Wilkes had a 636.

Wilkes’ 246 in his first series was the Maroons’ top single-game score of the match.

Brody Ryan added a 576.

