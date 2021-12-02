Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball stifles Jordan-Elbridge

Union Springs girls basketball was stifling on defense in a season-opening 62-21 win over Jordan-Elbridge on Thursday at Union Springs High School.

The Wolves held the Eagles to eight first half points, including two points in the second quarter.

On offense, Union Springs was consistent in both halves. The Wolves posted 12 points in both the first and second quarters, then had 19 in the third and fourth quarters.

Kailey Kalet led all scorers with 22 points, while Danielle Waldron had 12 points.

Waldron paced the Wolves with four 3-pointers.

Eighth-grader Madison Kalet added 11 points.

Eight different players scored at least a point for Union Springs.

For J-E, Ava Hildebrant had 10 points and Abigail Ahern added eight.

The Wolves are back in action next Friday, Dec. 10 for a road game at Newfield, in a rematch of the 2019 Section IV Class C semifinals. The Eagles are off until next Thursday when they travel to Phoenix.

BOYS BOWLING

Weedsport 7, Bishop Grimes 0: The Warriors had three bowlers exceed 400s in the sweep over the Cobras.

Jacob Blaylock led the way with a 465. Diego Ventura was next with a 433, which included Weedsport’s highest single-game score of 182. Ethan Reitma was next with a 416.

GIRLS BOWLING

Bishop Grimes 5, Weedsport 2: Alanna Golden scored a 418 across three series, including a 142 to wrap up her night. Gracie Stevens was Weedsport’s next-highest scorer with a 308.

VOLLEYBALL

Fabius-Pompey 3, Port Byron 0: Malaya Martinez had three aces, Jamie Cronin had two aces, two assists and five digs, and Allyson Michalski had two aces, four kills and 12 digs for the Panthers.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Roberts Wesleyan 63, Cayuga 56: For the second time in less than a week, the Spartans fell to Roberts in overtime.

CCC stormed out to a 24-9 lead in the first quarter behind nine early points from Elisabeth Waterman. Roberts responded with a 10-0 run in the second quarter, cutting CCC’s halftime lead to 32-25.

Cayuga led almost the entire rest of the way until, with a 50-49 advantage, the Spartans committed a foul with five seconds left. The Red Hawks went 1-for-2 from the line on the ensuing free throws, forcing OT.

Roberts outscored the Spartans 13-6 in the extra session to complete the comeback victory.

“For the first 15 minutes or so, we were playing great. We started to struggle some with turnovers and rebounding, and they got back in the game,” CCC coach Jim Alberici said. “We’re frustrated right now, and I think we need to get a win to build our confidence.”

Doray DiLallo (Auburn High) led CCC with 18 points and seven rebounds. Lexie Cottrill and Waterman each finished with 12 points. Cottrill also grabbed nine rebounds.

CCC travels to Hudson Valley Community College on Saturday for a 1 p.m. tilt.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 46, Canastota 35: In a defensive battle, Caleb Rouse, Corey Henderson and Jack Barrigar all had 11 points for the Eagles. Nolan Brunelle added nine.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fulton 62, Weedsport 60 (OT): Sarah Carroll and Mariah Quigley each had 19 points for the Warriors. Lauren DeJohn added nine points.

ICE HOCKEY

Skaneateles 3, Syracuse 0: In a meeting between two Section III contenders, the Lakers outlasted the Cougars in a shutout win.

Chad Lowe earned his second shutout of the year, stopping 30 Syracuse shots. Andrew Gaglione, Luke Renaud and Jack Weeks all posted a goal and an assist to lead the offense. Michael Blowers and Jack Torrey chipped in with assists.

The Lakers (4-0) return to action next Wednesday, Dec. 8 against CBA.

VOLLEYBALL

Manlius Pebble Hill 3, Port Byron 2: Allyson Michalski posted seven aces, four kills and 10 digs for the Panthers. Jordan Cook figured in with eight aces, three kills and 10 digs, while Kalie Tratt had six kills.

