Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball team beats Moravia

Kailey Kalet scored 20 points to help lead the undefeated Union Springs girls basketball team to a 51-34 victory over Moravia on Thursday night. Kalet made four 3-pointers.

Lilly Casler also made four 3-pointers for all of her 12 points. The Wolves led by 11 at the half and outscored the Blue Devils 19-7 in the third period.

"We wanted to come out strong in the third," Union Springs coach Andy Kalet said. "Everybody out there contributed."

Katie Baylor led Moravia with 22 points.

Union Springs (7-0) again plays Moravia, on the road at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Southern Cayuga: 53, Whitney Point 28: Avrey Colton and Charli Bennett each scored 14 points to lead the Chiefs. Kylie Rehman contributed 12 points.

Southern Cayuga hosts Whitney Point at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Auburn 58, Cortland 27: The Maroons are off to a 3-1 start as Doray Dilallo had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Leah Middleton contributed 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Peyton Maneri added 11 points and five assists. Natalie Calandra Ryan scored seven points with eight rebounds and five steals.