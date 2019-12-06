Union Springs girls basketball picked up a win over county rival Moravia Friday night, emerging with a 41-34 victory.
The Wolves were led by freshman Danielle Waldron, who finished with a team-high 14 points. Waldron scored 12 of those points in the third quarter. Renee Park added 10 points, and Kailey Kalet, another freshman, added eight points.
Kate Baylor led Moravia with 14 points, Maddy Kelly finished with 10 points, and Lyrie Crandall grabbed 10 rebounds.
Odessa-Montour 47, Southern Cayuga 37: Kaley Driscoll and Bridget Davis both had eight points, and Emma Smith-Dennis snatched nine rebounds to go with four points for the Chiefs.
Southern Cayuga (0-1) faces Moravia on Monday.
CBA 61, Auburn 32: Dorey DiLallo's 10 points and eight rebounds led the Maroons.
Natalie Ryan scored nine points, Emma Nolan contributed seven points and three assists and Kaliegh Forjone added six points.
Auburn (0-1) next plays on Tuesday at Rome Free Academy.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Southern Cayuga 69, Odessa-Montour 55: Jared Howe led the Chiefs to a season-opening win with 25 points. Jackson Otis pitched in with 15 points, Jon Heath scored 12 and Steven Sherman picked up nine.
Southern Cayuga (1-0) faces Moravia on Tuesday.
Pulaski 55, Port Byron 35: Branden Relfe led the Panthers with eight points and four steals.
Kody Kurtz added seven points, Mason Helmer contributed seven points and six rebounds and Jarrett Fronce added six points.
Port Byron next plays at Onondaga on Wednesday.
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 6, Massena 1: Ioanna Christou scored a pair of goals and a pair of assists, and Rebecca Cain also scored a pair of goals for the Lakers. Adriana Barbuto and Lizzy Sachar each scored a goal as well. Campbell Torrey contributed a pair of assists. Grace Kush, Rachelle Cain and Katie Combs each chipped in with an assist.
Goalie Evie Sheridan made 20 saves, Rose Kozub had seven saves and Isabelle Wells made three saves.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Bryant and Stratton 86, Cayuga 52: Brianna Hirschman led the Spartans with 17 points and five rebounds.
Tajhia Jones added eight points and five rebounds and Jania Freeman contributed four points and six rebounds.
Cayuga (4-3) next plays on Wednesday at Fulton-Montgomery.
BOYS BOWLING
Weedsport 2,021, Red Creek 1,767: In their first match in about 40 years, Weedsport picked up a win. Bowling at Rainbow Lanes, Zach Nemec led Weedsport with a 435.
Troy Green rolled a 409, Zac Tratt had a 401 and Diego Ventura added a 400.
GIRLS BOWLING
Red Creek 2,146, Weedsport 1,384: Alanna Golden led the Warriors with a 304.
FROM THURSDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Faith Heritage 3, Weedsport 2: The Warriors and Saints traded games back and forth, but it was Faith Heritage that came through in the end. Weedsport won the second set 25-17 and the fourth 25-20 to extend the match, but fell in the fifth 25-23.
Anna Provoost led Weedsport with a team-high nine kills, in addition to four blocks and three aces. Makayla Foltz had seven kills. Taylor Hunter filled the stat sheet with 14 assists and five aces (both team highs), along with four kills and a block. Kari Wheeler was the leader defensively with seven digs.
Weedsport is now 0-2.