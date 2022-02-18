Local Roundup: Union Springs girls, Moravia boys basketball win IAC titles

The Union Springs girls basketball team won its first IAC conference title, while the Moravia boys team captured its eighth on Friday night at Tompkins-Cortland Community College.

Union Springs, the girls North Small Division winner, topped Small School champion Spencer-Van Etten 66-52.

Danielle Waldron got the Wolves off to a hot start, scoring nine points in the first eight minutes to push Union Springs to a 22-8 lead after one quarter.

While SVE trimmed the league to 12 at halftime, the Panthers were unable to inch any closer as Waldron continued to drive the offense.

Union Springs is now 19-1 on the season. The Wolves are the No. 2 seed in the Section IV Class C tournament and will open the playoffs next Friday at home against an opponent to be determined.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 80, Newfield 61: In a IAC championship meeting between a pair of state-ranked teams, the Blue Devils came out on top to win their first conference title since 2017.

Abram Wasileski led the way with 25 points. Kyler Proper added 22 points. Aiden Kelly and Joe Baylor each chipped in 11.

Kelly added seven assists and seven steals, while Proper had five steals and Baylor had four steals.

The teams were locked in a battle through the first quarter with Moravia ahead by only a point.

The second quarter was a different story. Propelled by a 12-2 run, the Blue Devils scored 26 points in that frame to take a 43-30 lead into the half.

Newfield was unable to close any ground in the second half.

Moravia, now 17-1, will play next Saturday at home as the No. 2 seed in the Section IV Class C tournament.

Section III Class B tournament

Skaneateles 70, General Brown 56: Ahead by only one point after the first quarter, the Lakers outscored General Brown 18-8 to go into the half with a comfortable lead.

Skaneateles then topped off its night with 22 points in the fourth quarter to secure another game.

Colin Gaglione paced the Lakers’ scorers with 26 points. Colin Sweet was next with 14 points and Marcus McClanahan added 13.

Skaneateles, the No. 8 seed, will play again on Tuesday in the quarterfinals against either No. 1 Chittenango or No. 16 Solvay.

ICE HOCKEY

Section III Division II quarterfinals

Whitesboro 4, Auburn 2: The Maroons fell behind by three goals in the second period.

While Auburn was able to score twice in the third, the Warriors buried an empty-net goal to clinch the win.

Jack Chapman and Joe Herrick tallied goals, the latter’s on the power play. Jack Pineau added an assist.

Mason Jones made 30 saves in goal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0