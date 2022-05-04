Local Roundup: Union Springs golf tops Southern Cayuga despite Vanacore's hole-in-one

The Union Springs golf team remains unbeaten.

The Wolves defeated Southern Cayuga 168-214 on Wednesday at Wells College.

Leading Union Springs was Luke Parker with a 38. He was followed by Michael Culver's 41, Andrew Salls' 42 and Stephen Case's 47 (the lowest round of his season so far).

The Chiefs' had the matches medalist, as Brandon Vanacore shot an even par 36. Vanacore's outing included a hole-in-one on the eighth hole.

Bishop Ludden 231, Weedsport 251: Wyatt LaForce and Jack Lowery each carded 43s for the Warriors, who drop to 1-2 on the season.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Cato-Meridian 91, Weedspot 50: Merritt Cox won three events for the Blue Devils: the 110m hurdles (18.9), the 200m dash (25.1) and the 400m dash (56.5). Jordan Greene also won two events, the 1500m run (4:58) and the pole vault (9-6). Preston Sharp (100m dash), Elijah Haga (800m run) and Justin Baldwin (discus) also picked up victories.

For Weedsport, Troy Brown won the long jump (17-4), the shot put (43-4.5) and the high jump (6-0). Landon Kepple took first in the 400m hurdles (1:03.3) and the triple jump (35-3).

Skaneateles 106, Jordan-Elbridge 22: Max Paciorek led the Lakers with three individual victories. Paciorek posted the top marks in the 110m hurdles (17.9), the 200m dash (24.4) and the high jump (5-8).

John Phillips also won multiple events, placing first in the 100m dash (12.1) and the 400m dash (55.4).

Other winners for Skaneateles included Braden Gryzlo in the 1600m run (4:59.5), Ethan Leubner in the 400m intermediate hurdles (1:10.4), Seamus Fogerty in the 800m run (2:12.3), Aidan Ward in the 3200m run (11:27.5), Todd Lincoln in the long jump (16-8) and Will Feeney in the shot put (41-0).

Allen Cassick had Jordan-Elbridge's only win, with a 98-9 throw in the discus.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Cato-Meridian 87, Weedsport 54: Maggie Brown came in first in four events for the Blue Devils. She won the 1500m run (5:27), the 800m run (2:43), the 3000m run (12:37) and the high jump (4-8).

Chelsea Dennison won two sprinting events, the 100m dash (12.9) and the 200m dash (27.3). Jocelyn Smith had the top throw in both the shot put (28-0) and the discus (76-4).

Mariah Quigley was Weedsport's lone individual winner. She ranked first in the 100m hurdles (15.7), the 400m hurdles (1:15.5) and the pole vault (8-0).

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS LACROSSE

Central Square 13, Auburn 6: Danielle Swietonioski recorded three goals for the Maroons. Nat Long, Libby Leader and Adalyn Bouley rounded out the scoring.

Caroline Smith and Long picked up assists. Berkley Brown made four saves in the cage. Smith picked up nine draw controls.

Auburn (7-5) is home against East Syracuse Minoa on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Moravia 17, Groton 5: Maeve Green had four hits to lead the Blue Devils' offense.

Bailey Williamson (double) and Lita Drake each posted three hits and scored twice. Corrine Leonard, Gabby Heim and Kayleigh Stayton chipped in two hits apiece. Stayton scored three runs while Heim recorded two.

Williamson also struck out eight batters in the circle.

