Local Roundup: Union Springs improves to 6-0, Kalet reaches 1,000 career points

Union Springs girls basketball won its sixth straight game to start the season, beating Odessa-Montour 63-38 on Thursday.

Payton Gilbert completed a double-double with a team-high 23 points with 12 rebounds and five steals.

Kailey Kalet added 21 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and seven steals, and in the process became the second player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

The only other player to reach that milestone is Kalet’s former teammate Renee Park, who reached the mark during the 2019-20 season.

“Overall tremendous team effort,” coach Andy Kalet said. “Battling some illness over the last couple games, the team has had to step up to the challenge and fill gaps. They have answered outstandingly.”

Union Springs (6-0) will play in the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament next week, opening against Port Byron on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 70, Tioga 12: Nine different players scored in the Blue Devils’ win.

Allison Kehoe led the way with 21 points, three steals and two assists.

Jessalyn Jones added 13 points, Olivia Genson had 10, and Gabby Heim and Jordan Smith posted eight apiece.

Heim also picked up eight steals and three assists.

BOWLING

Auburn 7, Liverpool 0 (boys); Liverpool 7, Auburn 0 (girls): The Maroons’ high scorers were Eric Barski with a 642 and Jack Sliwka with a 637.

Marissa Capone rolled a 454 for the girls.

Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Lansing 0 (girls); Lansing 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0 (boys): Colleen Jump had the high series with a 652, which included games of 225, 244 and 183. Other scores included Jenna Jump’s 599, Caroline Smead’s 590 and Bethany Jump’s 523.

Brandon Young had the boys’ high score with a 486.

FROM WEDNESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Skaneateles 56, Bishop Grimes 31: An 18-3 start in the first quarter was more than enough for the Lakers.

Maddy Ramsgard finished with a team-high 17 points, as she knocked down a pair of 3s and finished a perfect 5-for-5 at the free throw line.

Ayla Pas’cal added 14 points and Allie Michel contributed 13 points.