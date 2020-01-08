The Union Springs/Port Byron bowling teams had a solid performance against Newark Valley, with the girls taking four points while the boys won two.
Leading the Wolves' girls was Alexis Colbert with 569 points and Makayla Smith with 510 points.
For the boys, Jacob Wawrzaszek scored a 576, Thomas Radley poted a 561, and Dylan Walawender recorded a 541.
BOYS BOWLING
Solvay 7, Weedsport 0: The Warriors were outscored 2,398 to 2,047 in the three-game series. Kyle Rathbun had Weedsport’s top series score with 437, while Jacob Blaylock posted the best single-game score with a 173.
GIRLS BOWLING
Solvay 7, Weedsport 0: Alex Lajo-Leonardi scored a 334 across three games, while Gracie Stevens posted the top single-game score with a 135.
FROM TUESDAY
WRESTLING
Auburn 37, East Syracuse Minoa 36: The Maroons won seven matches to slip by the Spartans.
Jamyr Grimes (138) won an 8-6 decision, Luca Pirozzolo (152) won via fall in the first period, Stephen Baier (220) won on a pin in 24 seconds, Christian Hogan (120) won on a fall in the second period, Bradley Boyhan (126) picked up a 7-2 decision, and Ryan Fedigan (132) pinned his opponent in 58 seconds.
Lucas Hogan (182) earned a win through forfeit.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Union Springs 68, Odessa-Montour 51: The Wovles were led offensively by 13-point efforts from both Ryan Bailey and Jose Reyes. Luck Nickerson came off the bench and put in nine points.
Union Springs (5-4) is home against Spencer-Van Etten on Friday.
SWIMMING
Geneva/Waterloo 95, Weedsport 85: Joe Wloch came in first in the 200 freestyle (2:02.86) and 500 freestyle (5:31.59), Will Sterling won the 200 IM (2:22.49) and Andrew Williams finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:05.65). Christina Jackson totaled 182.40 points for diving. Caleb Tracy, Allison House, Williams and Sterling won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:53.52.