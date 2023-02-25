Union Springs/Port Byron’s girls bowling team has qualified for the upcoming state tournament in Syracuse.

The Wolves captured the small school division championship on Saturday in the Section IV State Qualifier tournament at Waverly.

US/PB entered Saturday’s action with 2,687 pins — a total that carries over from last week’s sectionals.

In third after the first three games, US/PB came back to narrowly beat Windsor 8,084 pins to 8,028.

That total was the highest of the day for any Division I or Division II schools.

Colleen Jump rolled a 692 (244, 225, 223) in the first three games, followed by Caroline Smead’s 580, Bethany Jump’s 540 and Jenna Jump’s 504.

In the afternoon, Colleen Jump added a 678, Smead rolled a 551, Bethany Jump scored a 512, Jenna Jump added a 505 and Hali Gray added a 467.

Jump’s 692 in the morning was the highest series of the day, while her 267-game in the afternoon was also the top game among all bowlers.

US/PB will now bowl at the state tournament March 12 at Strike ’N’ Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 55, Elmira Notre Dame 38: The Blue Devils tossed aside END in the Section IV, Class C quarterfinals.

Jordan Smith was the team leader in scoring with 17 points. All of her baskets came in the second and third quarters.

Caraline Wasileski was the other Blue Devil to reach double figures with 11. Chloe Hanson added eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Smith contributed six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Moravia will face seventh-seeded Delhi on Wednesday in the section semifinals at SUNY Cortland.

Union Springs 70, Sidney 34: The top-seeded Wolves are returning to the section semifinals with a blowout win in their sectional opener.

Payton Gilbert was the top scorer for Union Springs, with 18 points. She added 14 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Danielle Waldron chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds, Ella Johnson had 12 points and five steals, Kailey Kalet scored 10, and Maddy Kalet contributed eight points and three assists.

The Wolves (21-0) play No. 4 Unatego on Wednesday in Cortland.

WRESTLING

NYSPHSAA Division II Championships: Jordan-Elbridge’s Jack Lamson finished seventh overall in the Division II 138-pound bracket.

Lamson, who opened Saturday’s action in the consolation bracket, started off with a 2-1 decision over Pioneer’s Xander Kirsch. His pursuit of a third-place finish ended in the next round, however, in a 5-4 loss to Unatego-Unadilla Valley’s Wyatt Meade.

Bumped to the seventh place match, Lamson matched up with Central Valley Academy’s Cooper Reed — the same wrestler Lamson beat in the Section III championships. This time, however, Reed was on the winning end of a 7-5 decision to push Lamson to eighth overall.

INDOOR TRACK

Section IV State Qualifiers/Sectionals: Moravia’s Bebe Balk was fifth in the shot put and Ashley Heredia-Castillo was sixth in the long jump. The 2x200m relay (Taqua Bailey, Karson Mackey, Bethany Baran and Heredia-Castillo) also took second. All were named second-team all stars.