The Union Springs/Port Byron boys and girls bowling teams both picked up 4-0 sweeps over Elmira Notre Dame on Monday.
Posting the high score for the boys was Michael Jesmer with a 647 across three games. After Jesmer was James Casbarro's 583, Matt Ward's 580, Thomas Radley's 532 and Jacob Wawrzaszek's 517.
Makayla Smith bowed a 595 on the girls side.
VOLLEYBALL
You have free articles remaining.
Tully 3, Port Byron 1: After dropping the first two sets, the Panthers won the third 25-16, but couldn't force a winner-take-all fifth set.
Miranda Aldrich recorded 12 kills, 28 digs, two aces and one assist. Rileigh Gray notched 23 assists with 10 digs, four kills and three aces. Gabriella Atchinson added 18 digs, while Sadie Tratt had five aces.
Port Byron (2-4) plays again Friday against Faith Heritage.