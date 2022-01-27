Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron bowling sweeps rare meeting with Weedsport

Union Springs/Port Byron bowling picked up a pair of 7-0 sweeps against Weedsport, in only the second ever meeting between the two programs.

James Casbarro had the highest three-game series (547) and single game (208) for the Wolves.

Other top scorers for US/PB included Matthew Howell with a 521 and Brandon Young who rolled a 459.

Ethan Reitema rolled a 512 to lead the Warriors, while Jacob Blaylock recorded a 453 and Kaiden Eipp scored a 445.

US/PB's girls team also earned a sweep, led by Colleen Jump's 613 (155, 235, 223). Jamilyn Casbarro bowled a 536 across three games, and also posted the Wolves best single-game score with a 236 in her third round.

Caroline Smead added a 498.

For Weedsport, Alanna Golden scored a 339 across three games, while Gracie Stevens added a 325. Keegan Montreal had the Warriors' best single-game score, starting her night with a 157.

Auburn 3, Fulton 0 (boys); Fulton 3, Auburn 0 (girls): The Maroons boys had three bowlers eclipse 600, led by Brody Ryan who scored a 669 (210, 258, 201). Tyler Kraushaar was next with a 665 (268, 222, 175) and James Wilkes had a 626 (179, 223, 224).

For the girls, Marissa Capone rolled a 576 (235, 181, 160) and Grace Ryan posted a 442 (145, 141, 156).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 70, Southern Cayuga 55: The Wolves were behind by four at halftime, but scored 40 points in the second half to earn the win.

Jose Reyes had 21 points for the winners, Damon Brown chipped in with 19 and Hunter Martin had 16.

For the Chiefs, Nate Thurston had a game-high 23 points and Tyler Figueroa added 16 points.

"I thought (coach Dennis Johnson's) team played extremely hard while being shorthanded to their credit," said Wolves coach Dan Cerro. "It's never an easy game between us two but it's nice to play well in the second half and move on.

Union Springs hosts Marathon on Tuesday, while Southern Cayuga travels to Moravia on Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 53, LaFayette 33: Frannie Milton recorded 15 points and Mariah Quigley had 14 in the Warriors' win.

Molly Milton added nine and Sarah Carroll chipped in seven.

"It was a great win for our program tonight and a great team defensive effort," said Weedsport coach Chris Vargason.

Weedsport nexts travels out of section to face Mynderse Academy on Saturday afternoon.

FROM WEDNESDAY

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 2, New Hartford 1: The Lakers scored one goal apiece in the first two periods and hung on in the third to beat the Spartans.

Luke Renaud and Jack Torrey lit the lamp for Skaneateles, while Garrett Krieger and Henry Major both recorded a pair of assists.

Chad Lowe earned the win, making 19 saves.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cazenovia 51, Jordan-Elbridge 39: The teams were tied at halftime, but the Eagles were held to 15 points total in the second half by the Lakers.

Ava Hildebrant posted 11 points, Abigail Ahern had nine and Hearter Sorts added eight.

Ahern also grabbed 13 rebounds, had five steals and four assists.

