Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron bowling sweeps Watkins Glen

The Union Springs/Port Byron bowling team picked up a sweep in both boys and girls action on Wednesday against Watkins Glen.

The Wolves’ Dylan Howell had the high score for the boys team with a 539, while James Casbarro figured in with a 521.

On the girls side, Colleen Jump bowled a three-game series of 532.

US/PB travels to Waverly and Elmira Notre Dame next week.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cortland 38, Skaneateles 25: Maddy Ramsgard finished with 12 points for the Lakers.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 62, Groton 35: Abram Wasileski paced the Blue Devils with a 14-point night, while Logan Bell and Joe Baylor totaled 13 points apiece.

Baylor added seven rebounds. Kyler Proper filled the scoresheet with six points, eight assists and nine steals.

West Genesee 72, Auburn 45: DeSean Stachan led the Maroons with 21 points, while knocking down a team-best three 3s. Shareef Edwards added 10 points and three blocks.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Port Byron 60, Fabius Pompey 17: Lexi Elliot paced the Panthers with 13 points, while Nikki Namisniak added 12. Namisniak also grabbed 12 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Sadie White contributed 10 points, seven steals and four assists.

Weedsport 83, Pulaski 16: Ten different players scored in the Warriors’ win, led by a 14-point night by Morgan Flask.

Molly Milton added 13 points, Mariah Quigley posted 11 and Sierra Murray chipped in with 10.

Weedsport (1-1) faces Tully on Thursday.

