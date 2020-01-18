Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron bowling wins first at midseason tournament

Union Springs/Port Byron’s girls bowling team took first place at the IAC Midseason Tournament at Waverly Saturday. Colleen Jump had the high score with a 601. Makayla Smith’s 570 and Jada Kimball’s 526 were next up among high scorers.
The boys team took fourth place. Michael Jesmer was the leader with a 590. James Casbarro bowled a 550, Matthew Ward scored a 542, and Jake Wawrzaszek scored a 518.
VOLLEYBALL
Weedsport 3, Manlius Pebble Hill 0: Scores were 25-19, 25-21 and 25-18 in favor of the Warriors.
Taylor Hunter nabbed 10 aces and 11 assists for Weedsport. Trinity Davis had a team-high four kills. Makayla Foltz added three aces, two kills and three digs. Alex Edersheim led defensively with six digs along with two aces.
WRESTLING
IAC Championships: Moravia placed eighth out of 13 schools, with six wrestlers placing. At 113 pounds, Andrew Hatch went 3-0 to win his bracket. He pinned both Marathon’s Zander Sutton and Odessa-Montour’s Brandon Davis before defeating Tioga’s Emily Sindoni by an 8-6 decision in the finals.
Also placing for Moravia were Nate Eberhardt (126; fourth), Donald Garrow (285; sixth), Tryston Morris (195; third), Jacob Stockton (145; fifth) and Ed Sisson (145, sixth).
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational: Auburn High placed 10th out of 17 schools. Jimmy Vasile was the winner in the 1600m run (4:37.06). David Oughterson came in third in the 300m dash (38.64).
In the afternoon session, Skaneateles came in fourth with 55 points and Cato-Meridian placed sixth with 26 points. The Lakers’ Caleb Bender was the runner-up in the 1600m run (4:36.84), while Joe Norris completed the 600m run in 1:34.39 for third. For the Blue Devils, Kyle Sheckler was fifth in the 600m run (1:35.75).
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational: Auburn came in 12th in the team standings out of 18 schools. Ryleigh Barnes finished sixth in the triple jump (29-0.5).
In the afternoon, Skaneateles came in fourth posting 82 ½ points, and Cato-Meridian totaled 14 points for eighth.
Emma Conan won the 55m dash (7.51), Reagan Evans had the best distance in the weight throw (32-10.75), Tess Peterson was second in the 300m dash (43.96) and third in both the high jump (4-8) and triple jump (32-3), and Lillian Coleman finished third in the 1000m run (3:26.65) for the Lakers.
For Cato-Meridian, Chelsea Dennison took fifth in the 55m dash (8.14).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Skaneateles 65, Fowler 40: Nate Fouts went off for 27 points as the Lakers defeated the Falcons. Andrew Neumann added 13 points and Tyler DelFavero chipped in with nine. Nick Wamp contributed eight points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Cayuga 84, Finger Lakes 77: A late 3-pointer by Scott Minnoe (Auburn HS) and a strong day from the free-throw line propelled the Spartans to the win.
With the score tied at 76 with 1:10 remaining in the game, Minnoe sank a 3 and later drained four free-throws to five CCC the win.
Minnoe finished with 12 points.
Deonte Holder led CCC with a team-high 25 points, while Stanley Beato added 20 points and 11 rebounds.
CCC (6-9) hosts Tompkins-Cortland Community College on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Finger Lakes 74, Cayuga 66: Gretchen Earl paced the Spartans with a monster game, recording 25 points and pulling down 20 rebounds. Jania Freeman (Auburn HS) also had a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds. She also posted five assists and four blocks. Tanyea Jansson added eight points and seven rebounds, and Brianna Hirschman contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.
CCC is home against TC3 on Wednesday.
FROM FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Weedsport 82, Fabius-Pompey 30: The Warriors’ balanced scoring attack showed up again, with 11 different players recording a basket.
Aidan Mabbett, Mitch Feocco and Josh O’Connor were the leaders with 11 points apiece. Justin Miles notched nine.
Weedsport improves to 12-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Port Byron 3, Pulaski 2: The Panthers won the first two games 25-16, 25-15, but Pulaski answered by winning the next two to force a fifth set. In the fifth, Port Byron squeaked by 25-20 to win the match.
Sophia Redmond paced Port Byron with 14 kills. She also had three blocks. Miranda Aldrich was next with 13 kills, along with six digs and an ace. Cassie Nolte (two aces, five digs) and Jordan Cook (five aces, one assist, two digs) both registered nine kills. Rileigh Gray was credited with 30 assists. She also had three aces and seven digs.