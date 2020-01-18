Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron bowling wins first at midseason tournament

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational: Auburn High placed 10th out of 17 schools. Jimmy Vasile was the winner in the 1600m run (4:37.06). David Oughterson came in third in the 300m dash (38.64).

In the afternoon session, Skaneateles came in fourth with 55 points and Cato-Meridian placed sixth with 26 points. The Lakers’ Caleb Bender was the runner-up in the 1600m run (4:36.84), while Joe Norris completed the 600m run in 1:34.39 for third. For the Blue Devils, Kyle Sheckler was fifth in the 600m run (1:35.75).

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational: Auburn came in 12th in the team standings out of 18 schools. Ryleigh Barnes finished sixth in the triple jump (29-0.5).

In the afternoon, Skaneateles came in fourth posting 82 ½ points, and Cato-Meridian totaled 14 points for eighth.

Emma Conan won the 55m dash (7.51), Reagan Evans had the best distance in the weight throw (32-10.75), Tess Peterson was second in the 300m dash (43.96) and third in both the high jump (4-8) and triple jump (32-3), and Lillian Coleman finished third in the 1000m run (3:26.65) for the Lakers.