Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron boys soccer beats Whitney Point

The Union Springs/Port Byron boys soccer team earned a 2-0 shutout victory over Whitney Point at Dana West High School in Port Byron.

Travis Stuart finished a rebound shot from forward Asa Brown for the first goal of the game with 18 minutes to go in the first half. The Wolves secured the win when Tyler Lutkins scored off an assist from Dylan Schoonmaker with six minutes to play.

Goalkeeper Nick Anthony recorded his third shutout of the season, making four saves. Playing strong games on the backline were Dustin Walawender, Ahmad Haight, Ryan Luczyski, and Owen Kime. The Wolves play next at Cayuga County rival Southern Cayuga at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Southern Cayuga 1, Moravia 0: Moravia goalie Abram Wasileski made 27 saves. No other information was provided.

TENNIS

Auburn 5, East Syracuse-Minoa 2: Brooke Kirkpatrick swept at first singles. At third singles, Emerson Brown railled to win 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

At first doubles, Abigail Carr and Clare Diffin won, Audrey Carr and Ashlyn Feneck won at second doubles and at third doubles, Madison Lowe and Grace Hoey swept.

VOLLEYBALL

Oswego 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons fell by scores of 24-17, 25-19 and 25-22. Kirsten Casterline had six digs and six assists for the Maroons.

Avianna Ming contributed four digs, four aces and three kills. Gabrielle Lupo had five digs, three kills and two aces. Marissa Albert had three digs, two aces and a kill. Delaney Smith had five digs, a kill and an ace. Cecilia Morgan added three digs and an ace.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cato-Meridian

The Blue Devils took the top five spots against Bishop Ludden and Cincinnatus to raise their record to 8-0.

Maggie Brown won the race with a time of 22:56. Elaina Williams was second in 23:26, Julia Wilson was third in 25:01, Ariana Proper was fourth in 25:06 and Nadie Dudley was fifth in 25:56.

Auburn

Both the boys and girls teams won races against Jamesville-DeWitt and Syracuse West.

Kyleen Brady was the girls top finisher with a time of 20:26. Ali Pineau was second with a 20:39 and third was Nora Burroughs with a 21:36.

For the boys, in first was Chris Howard with a time of 18:47, second place was Keegan Brady with an 18:51 and Owen Gasper was third with a 18:53.

Weedsport and Jordan-Elbridge

In a tri-meet with Pulaski, Jordan-Elbridge's Alexander Koones was second in a time of 18:57

Weedsport's Evan Pollino was sixth in 21:23 and Jordan-Elbridge's Conner Boylan was 10th in 22:22.

For the girls, Weedsport's Olivia Snodgrass was third with a time of 23:07, Zoyee Newton was fourth in 23:11 and Anna Kershner was ninth in 26:41.

GOLF

Skaneateles 212, Phoenix 257: Jack Marquardt led the Lakers with a 37. Tyson DiRubbo carded a 40, Drew Mancini added a 41, Henry Major shot a 46 and Graham Bradley had a 48.

Skaneateles is 13-1 on the season.

FROM TUESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

Southern Cayuga competed in a meet against Groton, Marathon and Whitney Point that combined the varsity and modified teams.

The Chiefs' Tyler Figueroa was the race winner (10.26.3). Southern Cayuga also had three others place in the top 10: Luke Gentry in third (11:11.6), Ian Gentry in seventh (11:36.5) and David Hayden in eighth (11:47.2).

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Ludden 3, Cato-Meridian 2: The Blue Devils led after three sets, but Ludden answered by winning the final two 25-23 and 15-7.

Miranda Dennis and Cara Wilson were Cato-Meridian's offensive leaders. Dennis posted eight kills, six aces and 13 points with 10 digs, while Wilson finished with eight kills, four aces and 15 points. Veronica Cordway added 14 digs, 11 service points, seven kills and four aces. Jocelyn Kolb had a team-high 28 digs. Mya Schneider added 15 assists and 11 digs.