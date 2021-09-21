Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron boys soccer team ties Whitney Point

VOLLEYBALL

Mexico 3, Cato-Meridian 1: Emma Jordan had six points, 12 assists, two digs and an ace for the Blue Devils.

Alyssa Cole added three points, eight digs, eight kills and two aces. Riley Jones had four points, nine digs, an ace and a kill. Mackenzie Laforce had 10 digs, a point and two kills. Cara Wilson had 10 digs, four points, two kills and three aces.

CROSS COUNTRY

Southern Cayuga Dual Meet

Moravia's Dustin McCall was the top local boys finisher, he was fifth with a time of 15:51.6 on the 2.5 mile course.

Other local finishers included Southern Cayuga's Tyler Figuroa in eighth (16:03.2), Charlie Miller in 12th (17:18), David Hayden in 13th (17.18.9), Moravia's Jeff Carmichael in 14th (17:31.7), Henry Scholl in 17th (18:02.3), Southern Cayuga's Luke Gentry in 20th (18:31.5) and Jacob Gentry in 28th (22:52.4).

In the girls race, Southern Cayuga's Nora Burroughs was the winner in a time of 16:52.1.