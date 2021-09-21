Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron boys soccer team ties Whitney Point

Wolves senior midfielder Nick Weaver scored on a penalty kick with 16 minutes remaining before the Golden Eagles tied it up with less than seven minutes left in regulation as the Union Springs/Port Byron boys soccer team tied Whitney Point 1-1 on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Collin Park made four saves. Union Springs/Port Byron is 3-3-1 on the season and next plays at Lansing on Thursday night.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jordan-Elbridge 3, Hannibal 2: Ava Hildebrant led the Eagles with a pair of goals. Avery Yard added the third goal.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 7, Jamesville-Dewitt 0: The Maroons upped their record to 7-1 with a sweep of the Red Rams.
Winning singles matches in sweeps for the Maroons were Alexandra Vitale (first singles), Ella Bouley (second singles) and Erin Calkins (third singles).
Doubles winners for Auburn were Abigail Carr and Clare Diffin (first doubles), Taylor Chadderdon and Elizabeth Spin (second doubles), Emma Merkley and Cara Vasile (third doubles) and Emerson Brown and Audrey Carr (fourth doubles).
Chittenango 6, Jordan-Elbridge 1: Anisa Bort was the Eagles lone winner as she swept at first singles, 6-1, 6-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Mexico 3, Cato-Meridian 1: Emma Jordan had six points, 12 assists, two digs and an ace for the Blue Devils.
Alyssa Cole added three points, eight digs, eight kills and two aces. Riley Jones had four points, nine digs, an ace and a kill. Mackenzie Laforce had 10 digs, a point and two kills. Cara Wilson had 10 digs, four points, two kills and three aces.
CROSS COUNTRY
Southern Cayuga Dual Meet
Moravia's Dustin McCall was the top local boys finisher, he was fifth with a time of 15:51.6 on the 2.5 mile course.
Other local finishers included Southern Cayuga's Tyler Figuroa in eighth (16:03.2), Charlie Miller in 12th (17:18), David Hayden in 13th (17.18.9), Moravia's Jeff Carmichael in 14th (17:31.7), Henry Scholl in 17th (18:02.3), Southern Cayuga's Luke Gentry in 20th (18:31.5) and Jacob Gentry in 28th (22:52.4).
In the girls race, Southern Cayuga's Nora Burroughs was the winner in a time of 16:52.1.
The Chiefs' Sophia Bennett (16:53.3) and Julia Gross (17:37.5) were second and third respectively. Moravia's Olivia Genson was fourth (17:53.9), Southern Cayuga's Marissa Wiemann was sixth (19:12.2) and Moravia's Taryn Langtry was 16th (25:38.4).
BOYS GOLF
Auburn 218, Central Square 254: The Maroons evened their record at 4-4 with a win at Greenview CC.
Auburn's medalist was Carter Mizro who shot a 38. Colin Tardif carded a 40, Lucas Brown contributed a 44, Anthony Camardo had a 46 and Evan Moore added a 50.
Auburn next plays Wednesday at Oswego.
FROM MONDAY
Moravia 3, Port Byron 2, OT: The Blue Devils won in extra time as Grace Becker scored a goal with an assist.
Bella Banerjee and Bailey Williamson each scored a goal. Blue Devils goalie Kaylee Miner made one save.
For Port Byron, Abby McKay scored a pair of goals and Jordan Cook added an assist. Goalie Maria Burns made 17 saves.