Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron finishes third at State Quals; Jump moves on

The Union Springs/Port Byron girls bowling team finished third at the Section IV State Qualifiers that were held Sunday at Waverly.

The Wolves entered the tournament at first with a pin total of 2,750, which was 18 pins ahead of Maine-Endwell. Ultimately US/PB came in third, 159 pins short of first place.

One bowler’s season will continue. Colleen Jump earned a spot on the IAC All-Star team and will compete at the state tournament in March in Syracuse.

As a team, US/PB finishes the season as the Section IV Class C champions. At that tournament, the Wolves placed the top three bowlers and owned the best team score among all four classifications.

