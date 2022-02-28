 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOWLING

Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron finishes third at State Quals; Jump moves on

  • Updated
  • 0
Local Roundup 2

Local sports roundup. 

 Provided

The Union Springs/Port Byron girls bowling team finished third at the Section IV State Qualifiers that were held Sunday at Waverly.

The Wolves entered the tournament at first with a pin total of 2,750, which was 18 pins ahead of Maine-Endwell. Ultimately US/PB came in third, 159 pins short of first place.

One bowler’s season will continue. Colleen Jump earned a spot on the IAC All-Star team and will compete at the state tournament in March in Syracuse.

As a team, US/PB finishes the season as the Section IV Class C champions. At that tournament, the Wolves placed the top three bowlers and owned the best team score among all four classifications. 

