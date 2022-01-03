Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron girls bowling sweeps Groton

Union Springs/Port Byron bowling traveled to Groton on Monday, with the Wolves’ girls team sweeping all four available points.

Jenna Jump paced the team with a 518. She was followed by Jada Kimball’s 514, Jamilyn Casbarro’s 508 and Colleen Jump’s 503.

Leading the boys team was Brandon Young with a 502.

US/PB travels to Watkins Glen on Tuesday.

FROM LAST WEEK

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn 46, Fayetteville-Manlius 41: Leah Middleton surged to 30 points as the Maroons took down the Hornets last Thursday.

Middleton added six steals and three assists. Peyton Maneri was Auburn’s other top scorer, figuring in with 14 points, two assists and three steals.

Auburn (5-2) takes on Central Square on Tuesday.

HOCKEY

Auburn 2, Oswego 1: The Maroons scored each of their goals in the opening period to defeat the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Christian Testa and Jack Chapman found the back of the net. Trey Masters, Aiden Tomandl and Joe Herrick picked up assists.

Mason Jones made 45 saves in goal to bump his save percentage to .918, which ranks third in Section III’s Division II conference.

Auburn (5-4) hosts New Hartford on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0