Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron girls bowling wins Section IV tournament

The Union Springs/Port Byron girls bowling team became postseason champs over the weekend at the Section IV Class C tournament in Vestal.

The Wolves’ team score was the best of all teams across the four classifications.

Colleen Jump finished first among all bowlers with a 619 (206, 244, 169). Jenna Jump had the second-highest series with a 593 (225, 185, 183). Bethany Jump came in third at 574 (180, 214, 180). Jamilynn Casbarro bowled a 541 for ninth (165, 211, 168).

The US/PB boys team came in sixth place. James Casbarro had a series of 640 (208, 228, 204), which was fourth overall.

Brandon Young was next with a 571 (212, 202, 157).

The girls team advances to participate in the state-qualifying tournament on Friday in Waverly.

SWIMMING

Section III State Quals: Several swimmers from Weedsport competed at the final meet before states last Friday.

The Warriors’ Christina Jackson came in sixth place in the diving competition. Jackson totaled 475.90 points, besting her seed score of 429.85.

Nolan Carner took part in multiple events, finishing 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:00.69) and 16th in the 100 free (53.72).

WRESTLING

Unofficial brackets for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association have been released and include a pair of local wrestlers.

Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Union Springs/Cato-Meridian’s Dylan Nolan and Ike Svitavsky have both qualified for the Division II tournament.

Nolan, a 110-pounder, is the No. 9 seed and received a bye to the second round. He’s slated to take on Beaver River’s Kenji Walters in his first match.

To reach the state meet, Nolan defeated Dolgeville’s Grayson Eggleston via 6-5 decision in the third place match. Nolan travels to states with a 28-4 record.

Out of 22 wrestlers in the 160-pound bracket, Svitavsky has the No. 16 seed. He will take on Yanjun Lin of Wheatley (Section VIII) in the first round.

Svitavsky enters the state tournament with a 22-5 record. He finished second at the Section III Division II tournament, bowing out in the finals to Canastota’s Evan Austerman.

