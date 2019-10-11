The Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer team edged out Groton 3-2 in its Cancer Awareness Game on Thursday afternoon.
The Wolves took a 2-0 lead en route to a 2-1 advantage at intermission. Groton rallied to tie it with 28:03 left in the game.
Ava Mills was able to break the tie on a pass from Rebecca Colgan with 11:05 left. Mills finished with a pair of goals and an assist. Mandy Aldrich scored the Wolves' other goal. Renee Park and Colgan each had an assist.
Goalkeeper Hunter Pettit made seven saves.
Union Springs/Port Byron head coach Jim Hodges praised the backline of Tori Forgham, Grace Perkins, Aldrich, Sarah Lutkins and Skyler Albino for holding firm in the second half.
"It was another hard fought game between two very talented teams," Hodges said. "I thought that both teams were terrific today."
Union Springs/Port Byron next plays at Dryden on Saturday in its last IAC league game of the season before hosting Skaneateles on Monday afternoon for its final regular season home game and Senior Recognition Day.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles 4, Marcellus 3: The Lakers beat the Mustangs in a sectional matchup.
At second singles, Isabella Kroon won 6-4, 7-5; and at third singles, Lily Miller won 7-5, 7-5.
Emma Miller and Ella Danforth won at first doubles, 6-0, 6-3; and at fourth doubles, Kelsey Rutledge and Rachel Hackler rallied to win 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5).
BOYS SOCCER
Whitney Point 6, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: Michael Cabal scored the Wolves' lone goal on an assist by Zane Vaughn
Goalie Nick Weaver made seven saves in goal. Union Springs, now 3-11, next hosts Lansing on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marathon 1, Moravia 0, SO: Blue Devils goalie Brook Purdy made three saves.