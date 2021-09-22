Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer shuts out Whitney Point

Boys: Auburn 16, East Syracuse-Minoa 38; Auburn 18, Syracuse West 37: The Maroons' Owen Gasper was first in a time of 18:12. Chris Howard was second in 18:22, James Cuddy was fourth in 18:58, Keegan Brady was fifth in 19:02, Tyburn's Gabe Dauerheim was sixth in 19:57 and Connor Gasper was eighth in 20:08.

Girls: Auburn 23, East Syracuse-Minoa 31; Auburn 17, Syracuse West 38: Kyleen Brady was first for the Maroons in a time of 20:24, Ali Pineau was second in 21:23, Bethany Lorenzo was third in 21:29 and Maddie Baldwin was ninth in 26:25.

Auburn next races at the Baldwinsville invitational on Saturday.

BOYS GOLF

Oswego 197, Auburn 209: Carter Mizro's 38 led the Maroons. Following up were Colin Tardif and Christian Hogan both carding 40s, Anthony Camardo shot a 44 and Trey Masters added a 47 to round out the scoring.

Auburn drops to 4-5 on the season and next plays home on Friday vs Fulton.

VOLLEYBALL

Auburn 3, Oswego 1: Avianna Ming had 10 digs, six kills, an ace and an assist for the Maroons. Gabrielle Lupo added nine kills, seven digs, three assists, two aces and two blocks.