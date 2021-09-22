Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer shuts out Whitney Point

Nikki Namisniak scored a hat trick as the Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer team beat Whitney Point 7-0 on Wednesday.
Anna Salls, Sarah Colgan, Angelia Scholz and Gabrielle Scholz all scored a goal each. Goalie Kyla Wejko recorded five saves to earn the shutout.
Union Springs/Port Byron had 23 shots on goal.
Moravia 3, Southern Cayuga 0: Madalaina Raymond led the Blue Devils with a pair of goals and an assist.
Lynnae Russell added a goal and Kate Baylor and Kayleigh Utter each had assists. Goalie Abigail Myers made six saves in the shutout and Makenna Caza was praised for defense. Moravia moves to 4-4 on the season.
Southern Cayuga goalie Cennedi McCarthy made 17 saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Auburn 3, Port Byron 0: Finley Hogan scored a pair of goals to lead the Maroons. Ellie Dann scored a goal.
Auburn goalie Zarya White made two saves and Port Byron goalie Maria Burns made 16 saves.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Fayetteville-Manlius 88, Auburn 57: The Maroons' Maura Moochler won a pair of events, she was first in the 50 freestyle in a time of 26.13 and won the 100 freestyle in 57.12.
Other winners for Auburn included Magdeline Hill in the 100 backstroke (1:12.59), Karli Farmer in the 100 breaststroke (1:31.66) and the 400 freestyle relay of Brooklyn Kopec, Abigail Smith, Stephanie Deprospero, and Hill (4:37.10).
Auburn is 1-3 on the season.
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls: Weedsport, 15, Port Byron 50; Weedsport 15, Bishop Grimes 50: Weedsport's Allison House won the race in a time of 21:44.
Weedsport's Sarah Carrol was third (23:26), Port Byron's Molly Yorkey was fourth (23:40), Weedsport's Olivia Snodgrass was fifth (24:00), Weedsport's Kayla Clark was seventh (25:16), Weedsport's Meagan Fatcheric was eighth (27:07), Weedsport's Elena Amody was ninth (27:19) and Port Byron's Alexcia Snyder was 10th (27:39).
Boys: Weedsport 23, Port Byron 32; Weedsport 15, Bishop Grimes 50; Port Byron 15, Bishop Grimes 50: Weedsport's Landon Kepler was the top local finisher, he came in second in 18:17.
Port Byron's Kurt Akins was third (20:06), Port Byron's Kaleb Holdridge was fourth (21:50), Weedsport's Matt Clark was fifth (22:09), Weedsport's Evan Pollino was sixth (22:30), Weedsport's Nash Hertlein was eighth (22:51), Weedsport's Sam Holden was 10th (23:08) and Port Byron's Ike Svitavsky was 11th (23:11).
Boys: Auburn 16, East Syracuse-Minoa 38; Auburn 18, Syracuse West 37: The Maroons' Owen Gasper was first in a time of 18:12. Chris Howard was second in 18:22, James Cuddy was fourth in 18:58, Keegan Brady was fifth in 19:02, Tyburn's Gabe Dauerheim was sixth in 19:57 and Connor Gasper was eighth in 20:08.
Girls: Auburn 23, East Syracuse-Minoa 31; Auburn 17, Syracuse West 38: Kyleen Brady was first for the Maroons in a time of 20:24, Ali Pineau was second in 21:23, Bethany Lorenzo was third in 21:29 and Maddie Baldwin was ninth in 26:25.
Auburn next races at the Baldwinsville invitational on Saturday.
BOYS GOLF
Oswego 197, Auburn 209: Carter Mizro's 38 led the Maroons. Following up were Colin Tardif and Christian Hogan both carding 40s, Anthony Camardo shot a 44 and Trey Masters added a 47 to round out the scoring.
Auburn drops to 4-5 on the season and next plays home on Friday vs Fulton.
VOLLEYBALL
Auburn 3, Oswego 1: Avianna Ming had 10 digs, six kills, an ace and an assist for the Maroons. Gabrielle Lupo added nine kills, seven digs, three assists, two aces and two blocks.
Kirsten Casterline had eight assists and an ace. Cecilia Morgan had six digs, three aces and an assist. Marissa Albert had five digs and three aces. Mary Gasper had four aces and two digs and Emily McLaughlin had two assists, two digs and an ace.
Cato-Meridian 3, Bishop Ludden 1: Alyssa Cole paced the Blue Devils with 11 points, seven kills, four digs, two aces, an assist and a block. Miranda Dennis had 10 points, eight kills, three digs, an ace and an assist. Cara Wilson had 10 points, 11 digs, five aces and four kills.
Jocelyn Kolb added seven points, eight digs, two aces and an assist. Emma Jordan had 15 assists, four points and a dig. MacKenzie LaForce had 15 digs and an assist. Veronica Cordway had 11 digs, three points, four kills, an ace and an assist.
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 6, Mexico 0: Owen Cheney led the Lakers with a hat trick. Tylar Moss scored a goal and contributed three assists.
Nick Cerimeli and Carter Corbett each scored a goal and Wyatt Langford and David Petercsak each chipped in with an assist.
Goalie Cowan Paro made two saves and Luke Renaud also saw time in goal. Skaneateles, 3-0 in its league and 4-0 overall, next plays at home against Bishop Kearney (Section V) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Hamilton 3, Jordan-Elbridge 1: Sarah Lane had six assists, three digs, two kills and two aces for the Eagles.
Gabrielle Smart contributed seven kills, four aces, two blocks and a dig. Sydney Parsons had two digs, a kill and an ace.