Ava Mills was selected as the Co-MVP of the IAC North Large School Division Wednesday.
The Union Springs/Port Byron senior scored 24 goals this season, bringing her career total to a program-best 58.
Mills was joined on the first team league all-stars by teammates Renee Park, Sabrina Westmiller, Mandy Aldrich, Tori Forgham and Hunter Pettit.
The Wolves' Rebecca Colgan, Jodie Jenkin, Grace Perkins and Sarah Lutkins were selected to the second team.
Moravia's Lynnae Russell was named as one of the North Small first team all-stars, while the Blue Devils' Madalaina Raymond and Megan Lampier were on the second team.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Port Byron graduate Amanda Chuttey was named the Empire 8 Defensive Player of the Week for a second time this season.
Chuttey, a sophomore goalie, led Nazareth to two wins last week. She had 45 shutout minutes in a 14-1 victory over Wells College, and followed it up with eight saves, including four in the fourth quarter and three in overtime, in a 2-1 victory at Elmira Saturday.
Chuttey has a 1.95 goals against average and an .806 save percentage in 17 starts this season.