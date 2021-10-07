Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron soccer clinches sectional berth with win

Union Springs/Port Byron boys soccer clinched a spot in sectionals thanks to its third straight win.
The Wolves beat Groton on Thursday 4-1 with three goals in the first half.
Zane Vaughn (assist), Hunter Martin, Jerry Fearon and Dicny Mejia all scored. Andrew Salls had two assists, while Tyler Lutkins added one assist.
Collin Park made five saves in goal.
“The entire team has made great strides and have been able to overcome many obstacles in order to qualify for the postseason,” said coach Jim Hodges.
US/PB (6-7-1) hosts Lansing, the No. 1-ranked team in the state, on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 3, Phoenix 0: The Eagles won with scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-20.
Gabriella Smart paced the team in both aces (nine) and kills (10). Sarah Lane recorded 12 assists and three aces. Sidney Parsons posted five aces and seven digs.
TENNIS
Skaneateles 5, Little Falls 0: Kenna Ellis (first singles; 6-1, 6-2) Lily Miller (second singles; 6-0, 6-0) and Isabelle Soderberg (third singles; 6-1, 6-0) were individual winners for the Lakers.
The first duos pair of Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg won 6-1, 6-1. Sofia Capozza and Kelsey Rutledge won second doubles 6-0, 6-0.
Skaneateles is now 8-4.
SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga competed in a tri-meet against Dryden and Elmira Notre Dame. Taylor Green took first in the 200 freestyle (2:21.80) and 500 freestyle (6:33.07). Ellie Burroughs was the winner in the 200 IM (2:36.52).
The Chiefs’ also earned a victory in the 200 freestyle relay, led by Monica Rejman, Elan VanArnum, Charli Bennett and Green, who completed the event in 1:58.22.
Burroughs, Bennett, Green and Rejman also took first in the 400 free relay (4:15.05).
FROM WEDNESDAY
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Skaneateles 15, Phoenix 50: The Lakers swept the top four spots in the win, led by Will Girzadas in first (18:13). Following Girzadas in the pecking order were Seamus Fogerty (18:55), Aidan Ward (19:08), and Nolan Gryzlo (19:08).
Cato-Meridian 15, Port Byron/Union Springs 41: The Blue Devils claimed the top five positions, led by Merritt Cox (19:51). Jordan Green was second (19:52) and Owen McGetrick took third (20:37).
Kurt Akins came in sixth for the Panthers (21:02).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Skaneateles 15, Phoenix 50: Lucy Fleckenstein and Tobi DiRubbo both finished the course in 22:47 to lead the Lakers.
Cato-Meridian 15, Port Byron/Union Springs 50: Elaina Williams was the first finisher (23:30) for the Blue Devils, while teammate Julia Wilson was the runner-up (23:46). Port Byron’s Molly Yorkey came in third (23:38) and Alexcia Snyder ranked fourth (25:24).