Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron soccer clinches sectional berth with win

Union Springs/Port Byron boys soccer clinched a spot in sectionals thanks to its third straight win.

The Wolves beat Groton on Thursday 4-1 with three goals in the first half.

Zane Vaughn (assist), Hunter Martin, Jerry Fearon and Dicny Mejia all scored. Andrew Salls had two assists, while Tyler Lutkins added one assist.

Collin Park made five saves in goal.

“The entire team has made great strides and have been able to overcome many obstacles in order to qualify for the postseason,” said coach Jim Hodges.

US/PB (6-7-1) hosts Lansing, the No. 1-ranked team in the state, on Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 3, Phoenix 0: The Eagles won with scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-20.

Gabriella Smart paced the team in both aces (nine) and kills (10). Sarah Lane recorded 12 assists and three aces. Sidney Parsons posted five aces and seven digs.

TENNIS