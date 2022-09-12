Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron soccer rebounds from weekend with win

The Union Springs/Port Byron boys soccer team bounced back after a winless weekend to defeat Whitney Point 2-1 on Monday.

The game was called early due to thunderstorms.

Sophomore Dylan Schoonmaker tallied the game's first goal five minutes in with Jerry Fearon picking up the assist.

Tyler Lutkins then added another score on a successful 1-on-1 with the opposing goalkeeper with five minutes to go in the first half.

Whitney Point's lone goal came on a penalty kick.

US/PB (2-4) travels to Groton on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Jamesville-DeWitt 3, Auburn 2: Avianna Ming posted seven kills and four digs. Delaney Smith contributed five kills and six assists. Kirsten Casterline led the team with 10 assists, to go with four digs.

FROM THE WEEKEND

BOYS SOCCER

Newfield 3, Jordan-Elbridge 2 (overtime); Jordan-Elbridge 4, Union Springs 0: The Eagles went 1-1 in the weekend's Jim Cufari Kickoff tournament in Union Springs.

J-E dropped its first-round game on Friday to the Trojans despite a two-goal game from Mason Carvey. Alexander Kunz and Ayden Campion added assists, while Wyatt Mullen made 18 saves.

Carvey tacked on three more goals, along with an assist, in the consolation game against US/PB. Collin Teil rounded out the scoring. Riley Frigon-King and Kunz picked up assists and Mullen stopped 10 shots.

Mullen was named to the all-tournament team.

J-E plays on the road Wednesday, then hosts LaFayette/Onondaga on Friday.

Auburn 1, Oswego 0: Thomas Demming scored the deciding goal for the Maroons in a Friday win over the Buccaneers.

Auburn faces Central Square on Tuesday.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Cayuga 3, Tompkins Cortland 2: The Spartans dropped the first two sets, but stormed back to win three straight to claim the match.

The victory was the first for coach Kiana Younis, who complimented the team's bounceback effort.

"We played great, and we were missing a player so some players were out of position today," she said. "Given those circumstances, I thought we played well."

Cassie Nolte led CCC with 22 kills, Zoe DeRousie had 37 assists, Paige Lane recorded 12 aces and Elisabeth Waterman totaled 10 digs.

CCC travels to Finger Lakes Community College on Wednesday.