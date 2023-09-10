Union Springs/Port Byron boys soccer successfully defended its home turf.

The Wolves captured their annual Jim Cufari Kickoff Tournament with a pair of wins over the weekend.

US/PB opened with a 2-1 victory over IAC and county rival Moravia. Seniors George Fearon and Ebon Brown each scored in the second half, with sophomore Mitchell Martinez chipping in an assist. Goalie Nick Anthony made six saves.

Jacob Anderson had Moravia's lone goal on an assist from Kaiden Sharpsteen. Blue Devils goalie Abram Wasileski made 33 saves.

The Wolves pulled off another 2-1 win, this time over Auburn, in the championship game.

The Maroons took an early one-goal lead, but goals from Martinez and Fearon completed the comeback. Noah McHenry added an assist while Anthony totaled five saves.

Brown was named the tournament’s most valuable player, while Martinez was named to the all-tournament team. They joined Auburn’s Jake Adams and Moravia’s Anderson, who were also honored.

In the consolation game, Moravia defeated Whitney Point 6-2, after scoring three times in the opening five minutes.

Anderson finished with three goals on 11 shots, along with two assists. Sharpsteen added two goals, Patrik Walters scored once and Nathan Witten figured in with an assist.

Wasileski totaled nine saves for the victory.

FOOTBALL

Moravia 70, Thousand Islands 0: The Blue Devils remain hot to start the season, with another dominant victory.

Moravia racked up 460 yards of offense while limiting Thousand Islands to 106 yards.

Luke Landis finished 7-for-11 for 165 yards and four touchdowns, while Thomas Palmer also completed his lone pass for 41 yards and a score.

Aiden Kelly was Moravia’s leading rusher with 106 yards. Kyler Proper scored twice and posted 58 yards. Noah Corbett (two carries, 62 yards), Hunter Boynton (four carries, 38 yards) and Palmer (three carries, 12 yards) all reached the end zone.

Riley Jones posted a team-high three receptions for 84 yards and a score. Drew Nye (10 yards), Corbett (41 yards), Eli Landis (17 yards), Proper (51 yards) and Kelly (3 yards) all had receiving touchdowns.

Moravia hosts Oxford on Saturday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cato-Meridian Invitational: The Blue Devils hosted several other schools in a meet on Saturday, with the hosts finishing second in both the boys and girls standings.

Senior Owen McGetrick was Cato-Meridian’s first finisher, placing fifth overall (18:54.9). Teammate Everett Cox was next, finishing eighth overall (19:01.0).

In the girls race, sophomore Maggie Brown was the runner-up (21:05.1) while junior Elaina Williams came in third (21:32.6).

FROM FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Weedsport 22, South Lewis 20: James Renner’s 49-yard touchdown reception from Mason Kocur put Weedsport ahead for good in the third quarter.

That was one of three trips to the end zone for Kocur, who also posted rushing scores of 10 and 4 yards. The Weedsport quarterback finished with 132 yards on 20 attempts.

Nico Giacolone was Weedsport’s other leading rusher, with 84 yards on 13 attempts.

Renner finished with three receptions.

Joe Lott had five solo tackles and 11 assisted tackles. Tim Cherry had 13 total tackles, including a sack and two for a loss.

Weedsport travels to Section IV’s Trumansburg next Friday.

Jordan-Elbridge 39, APW 6: Quarterback Nixon Karcz went 14-for-23 for 235 yards and four touchdown passes. He also rushed for 210 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Kuchaun Gorman added 114 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Dylan Czernicki was the Eagles’ leading receiver with 110 yards and a score on three catches.

FIELD HOCKEY

Moravia 8, Newark Valley 0: Brooklynn Lott, Brooke Proper and Jordan Smith scored two goals apiece for the Blue Devils. Gabby Heim and Maeve Green added one tally.

Smith also had three assists, while Lott contributed two.

Goalie Emily Griffin made one save.

VOLLEYBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 3, Cato-Meridian 1: After falling in the first frame 25-18, J-E’s winning sets were 25-16, 25-15 and 25-17.

Team leaders for the Eagles included Sydney Parsons with seven kills, Claire Brown with eight digs and Zoie Karcz with eight assists.

Karcz, Kendra Anderson and Makayla Penird had four aces each.

Cara Wilson posted eight kills, four aces and 12 digs.

Jocelyn Kolb added 17 digs, while Hannah Deacy dished out 12 assists.

MEN’S SOCCER

Cayuga 3, Jefferson 2: Following an early deficit, the Spartans rallied for three scores before halftime in the eventual win.

Raffaele Mathews, Chris Tielrooij and Jake Botterill all found the back of the net, while Alex Maciariello registered two assists.

CCC (4-0) is off until Saturday, Sept. 16 when the team travels to Erie Community College for a noon contest.