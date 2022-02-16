Local Roundup: Union Springs' Reyes named Co-MVP of Section IV division

Section IV’s Interscholastic Athletic Conference (IAC) has announced its 2021-22 all-stars for boys basketball.

The division features Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs, who all compete in the IAC’s North Small Division.

The Wolves’ Jose Reyes was named the Co-MVP of the North Small along with Marathon’s Conor Holland. Reyes was one of the conferences top scorers while leading Union Springs to a sectional berth. He also reached 1,000 career points earlier this month.

Teammate Hunter Martin was named to the first team.

Also named to the first team are Moravia’s Kyler Proper and Abram Wasileski, and Southern Cayuga’s Nate Thurston.

The Blue Devils’ Joe Baylor and Aiden Kelley, and the Chiefs’ Brandon Vanacore were named to the second team.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Fulton-Montgomery 70, Cayuga 47: The Spartans fell in their regular season finale after being behind 32-24 at half.

Doray DiLallo led CCC with 18 points and eight rebounds. Elisabeth Waterman added 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Tori Mandel, the lone departing sophomore on the team, contributed 10 points, a team-high eight assists and three boards.

CCC has qualified for regionals and will learn its seed and first opponent on Thursday. The Spartans will next play on the road Saturday.

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 71, Pulaski 36: The Eagles stormed out to a 27-13 lead in the first quarter and coasted to a win.

Ava Hildebrant led the team in scoring with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Abigail Ahern had 15 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Heather Sorts notched 12 points. Gabby Smart chipped in nine points and five rebounds.

J-E finishes the regular season with a 10-10 record and will host Clinton in the first round of the Section III Class B playoffs on Thursday.

