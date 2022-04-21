 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Union Springs softball beats Moravia

  • Updated
  • 0
Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

 Provided

Hailee Smith picked up her fifth win in a row as the Union Springs softball team beat Moravia 29-2 on Thursday. Smith didn't allow any hits and struck out seven. At the plate, she hit a three-run homer.

Danielle Waldron was 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles and Gabby Scholz added two hits including a double.

Union Springs (5-0) next plays Weedsport on Saturday in the first round of the Cayuga County Tournament.

BOYS LACROSSE

Chittenango 14, Jordan-Elbridge 13: Wade Brunelle scored three goals and three assists for the Eagles.

Nixon Karcz contributed three goals and Joe LaFluer and Wyatt Werth each scored a pair of goals. Nazier Kinsey, Bryan Tanner and Nick Long each had a goal and an assist.

Goalie Austin Brunelle made 14 saves.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News