Local Roundup: Union Springs softball beats Moravia

Hailee Smith picked up her fifth win in a row as the Union Springs softball team beat Moravia 29-2 on Thursday. Smith didn't allow any hits and struck out seven. At the plate, she hit a three-run homer.

Danielle Waldron was 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles and Gabby Scholz added two hits including a double.

Union Springs (5-0) next plays Weedsport on Saturday in the first round of the Cayuga County Tournament.

BOYS LACROSSE

Chittenango 14, Jordan-Elbridge 13: Wade Brunelle scored three goals and three assists for the Eagles.

Nixon Karcz contributed three goals and Joe LaFluer and Wyatt Werth each scored a pair of goals. Nazier Kinsey, Bryan Tanner and Nick Long each had a goal and an assist.

Goalie Austin Brunelle made 14 saves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0