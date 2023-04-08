Union Springs softball blasted a pair of opponents in a doubleheader on Saturday, topping Richfield Springs 20-0 in five innings and Groton 15-0.

In the opener against Richfield Springs, Hailee Smith pitched a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts. She also went 4-for-5 from the plate with a grand slam and a double. She tallied six RBIs. Ella Johnson added a pair of hits.

Smith also dominated from the circle in the second game against Groton, striking out nine batters with three hits against. On offense, she went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Cameron Dennis contributed two hits.

Union Springs (3-0) hosts Thomas A. Edison on Monday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Liverpool 11, Auburn 2: Charlie Cunningham and Sam Coleman scored for the Maroons, while Noah Coleman was credited with an assist.

Auburn is home against Central Square on Tuesday.

Skaneateles 11, Columbia 10: Ethan Hunt buried four goals, while Grayson Brunelle figured in with three goals and two assists in the Lakers’ win.

Sean Kerwick (three assists), Devon Gryzlo, Charlie Carbonaro, and Quinn Cheney (two assists) also scored.

Jack Marquardt made nine saves while Luke Logan stopped five shots.

Skaneateles is off until next Friday, April 14, when the Lakers travel to LaFayette.