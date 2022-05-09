Local Roundup: Union Springs softball doubles up state-ranked Lansing

Union Springs softball submitted one of its best victories of the season on Monday, doubling up state-ranked Lansing 6-3.

The Bobcats entered this week's action ranked 12th in New York state.

Hailee Smith shoved with nine strikeouts and only six hits against.

Angelia Scholz, the Wolves' lone senior, celebrated Senior Night with two hits (including a double) and an RBI. Ava Dennis had a pair of doubles, while Ella Johnson led off the game with a triple and run scored.

Danielle Waldron chipped in two RBIs.

Union Springs is now 12-1 and will complete its regular season Tuesday against Moravia.

BASEBALL

Port Byron 5, Pulaski 0: Connor Usowski was the winning pitcher, tossing a three-hit shutout that included seven strikeouts.

Usowski also went 3-for-4 with three RBIs at the plate. Jack Smith (RBI), Braden Luste (run) and Matt Laird (double) each contributed a hit.

Weedsport 8, Fabius Pompey 7: Tied at seven in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Warriors were able to push across the go-ahead run to earn the win.

Andrew Seward (RBI, walk) and Nico Giacolone (run, triple, three RBIs) both registered multi-hit games. Parker McBride had one hit, two runs and two walks.

TENNIS

Skaneateles 3, Homer 2: Jake Salzhauer (6-3, 4-6, 6-3) and Marty McNeil (6-4, 6-1) earned singles wins for the Lakers. Hatcher Gutchess and Evan Wingfield was the winning duo in first doubles (6-3, 6-4).

The match was tied at 2-2 when Salzhauer won the decisive victory.

"As a freshman, Jake showed outstanding maturity to maintain his composure and focus to win the third set," coach George Cosentino said.

Skaneateles is now 8-1, with the only defeat coming from Class A Fayetteville-Manlius.

East Syracuse 4, Auburn 3: Gabriel Volo earned a 6-0, 6-0 sweep for the Maroons' lone singles win.

Michael Clark and Ryan Stechuchak won first doubles 6-0, 6-1. Troy Wagner and Charles Tracy claimed second doubles 7-6 (10-8), 3-6, 6-2.

Auburn falls to 6-5.

GOLF

Union Springs improved to 10-0 on the season with a victory over Dryden at Elm Tree Golf Course.

Luke Parker was the match medalist with a 38, followed by Andrew Salls' 43, Joey Sylvester's 44, Michael Culver's 46 and Tyler Lutkins' 48.

Union Springs is home against Whitney Point on Tuesday.

Weedsport 221, Pulaski 257: The Warriors won at The Elms Golf Course thanks to a 38 from Jack Lowery and a 39 by Wyatt LaForce. Braden Wood added a 45 and Ryan Adams carded a 47.

Lowery and LaForce clinched sectional spots with their performances.

Weedsport (3-2) hosts Solvay on Wednesday at Meadowbrook.

Jamesville-DeWitt 209, ESM Blue 217, Auburn 225, Central Square 231, Oswego 231, ESM Orange 255: In a tournament-style match at Highland Park, Auburn was led by Maia Guzalak's 49 and Maura Moochler's 55.

The Maroons are 4-4 and play at ESM Blue on Friday.

Skaneateles 232, Chittenango 266: Jillian Scott scored a 49 and Lili Winkelman carded a 56 for the Lakers.

Skaneateles (4-4) plays at Drumlins Tuesday against CBA.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Cato-Meridian 85, Fabius Pompey 55; Cato-Meridian 103, Faith Heritage 34: Merritt Cox posted the top marks in the 100m high hurdles (19.2 seconds), the 400m dash (54.8) and the high jump (5-6).

Other winners for the Blue Devils included Jordan Greene in the 1600m run (4:55), the 400m hurdles (1:08.2) and the pole vault (9-6), Elijah Haga in the 800m run (2:13), and Justin Baldwin in the shot put (40-9).

Pulaski 100, Port Byron 41: Austin Davies placed first in both the 110m high hurdles (19.4 seconds) and the 100m dash (11.8 seconds). Andrew Jones was the winner in the 400m hurdles (1:19.2).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Cato-Meridian 93, Fabius Pompey 44; Cato-Meridian 97, Faith Heritage 29: Maggie Brown topped the competition in the 1500m run (5:44), the 800m run (2:36) and the high jump (4-10). Chelsea Dennison won the 100m dash (13 seconds) and the 200m dash (27.9 seconds). Jocelyn Smith had the top throw in the shot put (28-6.5) and the discus (94-3.5). Elaina Williams finished first in the 400m hurdles (1:17.5), the 3000m run (13:02) and the triple jump (29-10.5). Ariana Proper was first in the 400m dash (1:06).

Pulaski 117, Port Byron 16: Madison Paoff had the lone event win for the Panthers, with a leap of 4-6 in the high jump.

FROM THE WEEKEND

SOFTBALL

Auburn 1, East Syracuse Minoa 0: Madison Lowe's triple in the third inning brought in Emma Merkley for the game's only run.

That was all Lowe, who also pitched, needed. The righty held the Spartans to only two hits in seven innings. She struck out 12 batters while issuing a single walk.

Auburn's offense scattered seven hits. Cayleigh Currier, Merkley, Kaitlyn Catalone, Elise Clifford, Abigail Carr and Sydney Marinelli all dropped in singles.

Auburn is now 9-3.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 12, Columbia-Greene 7; Cayuga 15, Columbia-Greene 1: The Spartans take a five-game winning streak into the postseason after sweeping a doubleheader against the Twins on Sunday.

Hazel Martinez and Fernando Espinal collected four hits apiece in Game 1. Martinez also scored three times and had four RBIs, while Espinal drove in three. Jordan Tharp earned the win with one earned run against in 3 1/3 innings of relief.

Game 2 began with six runs in the first inning for Cayuga, who coasted the rest of the way. Anthony Driscoll-Sadusky finished with three RBIs and four runs scored. Alex Wurster had a 2-for-3 game with two doubles and three runs. Derek Schumaker added three RBIs.

The NJCAA Region III playoffs are scheduled to start Saturday, May 14.

