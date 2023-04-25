Union Springs softball picked up a pair of dominant wins on Tuesday, sweeping a doubleheader against Moravia 20-1 and 14-2.

Both games wrapped up in five innings.

Hailee Smith and Paityn Delaney limited the Blue Devils to three hits while combining for nine strikeouts in the first game. Ella Johnson went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs. Danielle Waldron, Smith and Bella Tracy each recorded multi-hit games.

Maeve Green posted a double for the Blue Devils.

Union Springs turned to pitchers Grace Chalupnicki and Abby Tracy in the second game, to similar results. The duo struck out nine batters and were charged with four hits.

Natalie Wright paced the Wolves’ offense with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Johnson and Gabby Scholz also recorded two hits, and Abby Tracy chopped in with a double.

Green had three of Moravia’s four hits.

Union Springs (9-2) is home again on Wednesday, against Marathon. Moravia also plays Wednesday against Whitney Point.

Port Byron 24, Fabius-Pompey 2: The Panthers slammed Fabius for 19 hits in the win.

Sadie White (four runs, two RBIs, two walks), Mackenzie McDowell (four runs, double, three RBIs) and Nikki Namisniak (triple, seven RBIs) all posted four-hit games in the win. Raelee McDowell added three hits, four runs and an RBI.

Jenna Jump pitched four innings in the circle, struck out six, walked five and allowed two hits.

BASEBALL

Union Springs 11, Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 1: The Wolves totaled 10 hits in the win, with Aaron Johnson leading the way on a 3-for-5 day.

Union Springs’ most explosive inning came in the seventh, when the Wolves plated four runs on RBIs from Johnson, Dustin Walawender, Anthony DeAngelis and Tyler Weaver.

Jack Walters picked up the win on the mound. He held the opposition to four hits and one run in seven innings. Walters struck out six batters and walked one.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 14, Westhill 5: Grayson Brunelle tallied eight goals and two assists as the Lakers blasted the Warriors.

Jack Torrey added three goals, Ethan Hunt scored twice with an assist, and Sean Kerwick chipped in one goal and three assists.

Luke Logan made six saves, while Jack Marquardt had five.

TENNIS

Union Springs 3, Elmira Notre Dame 2: Fernando Diaz won 6-3, 6-2 on second singles, while George Fearon claimed third singles 6-1, 6-1.

First doubles team Abby Mach and Abby Hoadley won 6-2, 6-1.

Union Springs (3-2) faces Lansing on Wednesday.

Auburn 7, Fulton 0: Auburn swept the three singles matches, all of which were up for grabs.

Charli Tracy won first singles 7-6 (7-3), 6-4. Gabe Volo took second singles 5-7, 7-5, 6-4. Bill Li claimed third singles 6-3, 6-3.

Mike Clark and Riley Fitzgerald swept the lone doubles match 6-0, 6-0. Fulton forfeited the remaining three doubles spots.

GOLF

Weedsport 233, APW 294: Braden Wood carded a 41 as the Warriors topped the Blue Devils at Glenwood Golf Course.

Jay Lowery added a 44, while Logan Jedra and Anthony Tortorici both scored 47s.

Weedsport (2-0) faces Cato-Meridian on Wednesday.

Union Springs 162, Trumansburg 188, Southern Cayuga 233: Co-medalists Michael Culver and Luke Parker each shot 38s as the Wolves picked up a pair of wins in a tri-meet. Alex Church’s 42 and Tyler Lutkins’ 44 also helped the cause.

Brandon Vanacore carded a 45 for the Chiefs.

Manlius Pebble Hill 221, Skaneateles 251: Chloe Corbett scored a 56 for the Lakers. Skaneateles next hosts Westhill on Thursday.

FROM MONDAY

SOFTBALL

Pulaski 17, Weedsport 2: Both of the Warriors' runs came in the fifth inning, as Callahan Bacon and Kayla Flask each had RBIs.