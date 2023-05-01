Union Springs softball continued its winning ways on Monday, defeating Groton 15-3 in a five-inning game.

Hailee Smith earned her 10th win of the season, limiting Groton to two hits while striking out nine.

Cameron Dennis had three hits, Bella Tracy posted two hits and Paityn Delaney added a double.

Union Springs (11-2) plays Dryden on Wednesday.

Marathon 14, Moravia 13: The Blue Devils posted seven runs in the later innings, but were unable to complete the comeback.

Moravia totaled 18 hits, compared to only six by the Olympians. Brooke Proper, Corinne Leonard, Kylie Cooper, Brooklyn Lott, Maeve Green and Lita Drake all posted multi-hit games.

FROM THE WEEKEND

SOFTBALL

Auburn 6, Central Square 1: Elise Clifford and Cayleigh Currier both hit home runs to lead Auburn to the win. Clifford finished with three RBIs and two runs. Abigail Carr added two hits and a run.

Ella Noble pitched a complete game, allowed five hits and two walks, and struck out three.