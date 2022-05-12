Local Roundup: Union Springs softball wins first IAC title in 41 years

The Union Springs softball team won its first IAC Championship in 41 years by defeating state-ranked Tioga 6-0 on Thursday.

Hailee Smith won her 13th game of the year with a three-hit shutout and didn't walk a batter with three strikeouts. The Wolves scored in the top of the first on back-to-back doubles by Angelia Scholz and Ella Johnson, each finished with two doubles. Smith slugged a three-run homer. Bella Tracy also added a pair of hits, including a double and Danielle Waldron had three hits.

Union Springs finishes the regular season 14-1 and awaits its seeding in the Section IV tournament on Monday.

Auburn 5, Central Square 2: Elise Clifford hit two hits, including a three-run homer and Sydney Marinelli had three hits to help lead the Maroons.

Emma Merkley had a hit and a RBI. Madison Lowe threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts to earn the win on the mound.

Port Byron 14, Fabius-Pompey 7: Kloe Verdi had a pair of hits and three RBIs for the Panthers.

Nikki Namisniak added two hits and two RBIs. Sadie White and Hannah Jones each had a pair of hits.

Pulaski 11, Weedsport 2: Christina Jackson and Riah Davis (triple) had the Warriors' only two hits and scored the two runs.

Weedsport (10-6) next plays at Cato-Meridian on Monday.

BASEBALL

Port Byron 15, Fabius-Pompey: 5: The Panthers trailed 3-0 and 5-3 and came back for the victory.

Tyler Merkley led the offense with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Kody Kurtz had two hits with three RBIs and scored three runs. Matt Laird and Connor Usowski each had two RBIs. Jack Smith had a hit, drove in two and scored a pair of runs.

Laird was the winning pitcher.

Pulaski 13, Weedsport 5: Peyton Newton and Nico Giacolone each had a pair of hits and a RBI for the Warriors.

Sal LoMascolo added a hit and a RBI.

Trumansburg 6, Moravia 2: Aiden Kelly had a hit and the Blue Devils' lone RBI at the plate and on the mound he struck out 15 in six innings.

Eli Landis and Tacoma Lee had Moravia's other two hits.

TENNIS

Jamesville-DeWitt 6, Auburn 1: The Maroons' lone winner came at second doubles as Troy Wagner and Charles Tracy won in straight sets.

FROM WEDNESDAY

SOFTBALL

APW 21, Skaneateles 6: Carlee Pitman led the Lakers with three hits and a RBI.

Laci Gaidis and Ellie Walsh each added a pair of hits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0