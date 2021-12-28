Local Roundup: Union Springs, Southern Cayuga girls to play for county basketball title

The Union Springs girls basketball team defeated Weedsport 59-35 on Tuesday night to advance to the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament championship game.

The Wolves, who are ranked ninth in the state, put the game away with a 22-point fourth quarter.

Kailey Kalet and Danielle Waldron each scored 12 points to lead Union Springs. Payton Gilbert contributed 11 points and Lilly Casler added 10 points.

For Weedsport, Morgan Flask and Frannie Milton each scored 10 points.

Southern Cayuga 50, Port Byron 31: The Chiefs will play for the title as Circe Perez had a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

Ellie Brozon scored 13 points and Charli Bennett added 10 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Southern Cayuga is 3-3.

Port Byron was led by Maria Burns with eight points, Sadie White and Abigail McKay each had six points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 65, Port Byron 56: The Chiefs rallied to advance to the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament championship. Southern Cayuga trailed at the half 32-25 and outscored Port Byron 21-7 to take the lead.

Brandon Vanacore led the Chiefs with 22 points, Nate Thurston contributed 20 points and Isaac Brozon added 15 points.

Kody Kurtz led the Panthers with 18 points, Zach Relfe added 17 points and Tyler Merkley scored 11 points.

Weedsport 56, Union Springs 52: The Warriors beat the Wolves to advance to the title game. No other information was available at press time.

ICE HOCKEY

Baldwinsville 3, Auburn 0: The Bees scored a goal in each period in shutting out the Maroons.

Auburn goalies Mason Jones made 23 saves and Jackson Siddall made 14 saves.

